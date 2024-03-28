UN General Assembly embraces a phantom 'State of Palestine'

The United Nations General Assembly's determination that the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and its recommendation that the Security Council reconsider the matter favourably is destined to be rejected by the Security Council again, as happened on 18 April 2024.

143 out of 193 member states voted in favour of this nonsensical Resolution. They apparently have no understanding of what the "State of Palestine" needs to substantiate before the Security Council recommends it for membership.

For their edification - Article 4 of the UN Charter stipulates:

Firstly - "The State of Palestine" embraced by the General Assembly is not a "state" because it does not possess the following four qualifications required by the 1933 Montevideo Convention: (a) A permanent population; (b) A defined territory; (c) Government; and (d) Capacity to enter into relations with the other states.

Secondly - Can the General Assembly seriously claim that its phantom "State of Palestine" or any legally-recognised "State of Palestine" – governed by either the PLO or Hamas - would be"peace-loving" - following the murder, rape, hostage-taking, and deliberate gutting and burning of houses leading to the forced displacement of 150000 Israelis on 7 October 2023?

The PLO Charter declares:

Palestine, with the boundaries it had during the British Mandate, is an indivisible territorial unit.

The Palestinian Arab people possess the legal right to their homeland and have the right to determine their destiny after achieving the liberation of their country in accordance with their wishes and entirely of their own accord and will.

The Charter of Hamas - the PLO's rival for governing any "State of Palestine"- proclaims:

The Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" is a Palestinian Islamic national liberation and resistance movement. Its goal is to liberate Palestine and confront the Zionist project. Its frame of reference is Islam, which determines its principles, objectives and means. Palestine, which extends from the River Jordan in the east to the Mediterranean in the west and from Ras al-Naqurah in the north to Umm al-Rashrash in the south, is an integral territorial unit. It is the land and the home of the Palestinian people. The expulsion and banishment of the Palestinian people from their land and the establishment of the Zionist entity therein do not annul the right of the Palestinian people to their entire land and do not entrench any rights therein for the usurping Zionist entity.

Whilst the General Assembly engages in pursuing this mindless farce – a solution that could end the 100-years-old conflict between Arabs and Jews remains unexplored and unconsidered by the General Assembly: The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) – initially published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022.

HKOPS calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one new territorial entity to be governed by Jordan's current Hashemite rulers – with its capital being located in Amman.