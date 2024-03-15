UN lobbies to recognize fictitious State of Palestine

The United Nations has become actively involved in lobbying its member states to recognize a fictitious State of Palestine that does not meet the legal requirements for statehood laid down in the 1933 Montevideo Convention.

Under Article 1 of the Montevideo Convention:

The state as a person of international law should possess the following qualifications: a ) a permanent population; b ) a defined territory; c ) government; and d) capacity to enter into relations with the other states.

The Bureau of the United Nations Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (Bureau) visited Trinidad and Tobago from 22 to 23 April 2024 to advocate for Palestinian rights and urged the Government to consider recognizing the State of Palestine – which clearly at this point of time is a fiction with no legal standing.

The Bureau went even further requesting Trinidad and Tobago establish full diplomatic relations with this fictitious state.

Why the UN is actively lobbying for the recognition of this fictitious state is a matter that Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Tor Wennesland - the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, as well as the Personal Representative of the Secretary-General to the PLO and the Palestinian Authority – need to explain and justify.

Coming at a time when the Israel-Gaza War is still ongoing – the Bureau's lobbying will do nothing to end this conflict or solve the 100 years-old conflict between Jews and Arabs – only serve to exacerbate and prolong both conflicts.

One possible positive development coming from the Bureau's visit is buried in the Bureau's report:

Interlocutors expressed widespread support … for the promotion of a two-State solution.

Does the use of the term "a two-state solution" indicate the Bureau is prepared to consider an alternative two-state solution to the two-state solution embodied in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 (UNSCR 2334): An independent state between Jordan and Israel?

The 2022 Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one territorial entity to be governed by the Hashemites and called "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" with its capitol in Amman – not Jerusalem.