UN can arrest Jew-hatred worldwide by rescinding Resolution 2334
The Security Council can arrest the rising tide of Jew-hatred currently occurring around the world since Gaza's invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023: By rescinding Resolution 2334.
This international tsunami of Jew-hatred was initiated when well-coordinated demonstrations - using Facebook and Instagram – were held in some 350 locations worldwide between 3-5 November 2023 including:
- Alagoas, Brazil
- Barnstaple, England
- Bourgoin-Jallieu, France
- Burnie, Australia
- Carlisle, UK
- Charleroi, Belgium
- Charlottetown, Pei (Canada)
- Fortaleza, Brazil
- Goiania, Brazil
- Groningen, Netherlands
- Gqeberha, South Africa
- Hitchin, UK
- Iquique, Chile
- Juiz de Fora, Brazil
- llandudno, Wales
- Maceio, Brazil
- Nanaimo, BC (Canada)
- Pernambuco, Brazil
- Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Zaragoza, Spain
- Aveiro, Portugal
- Barry Town, Wales
- Caernarfon, Wales
- Castlemaine, Australia
- Heilbronn, Germany
- Hildesheim, Germany
- Landshut, Germany
- Llandudno, Wales
- Lossiemouth, Scotland
- Nijmegen, Netherlands
- Siegen, Germany
- Vallekas, Spain
Since then Jew-hatred has continued to intensify worldwide with no apparent effort by police forces to end these demonstrations as universities, schools, parliaments, entertainment spaces and workplaces find themselves becoming embroiled in these hatefests.
Jew-hatred has been endemic in the United Nations since its formation - evidenced in the General Assembly when:
- 72 member States voted for Resolution 3379 on 10 November 1975 which determined that Zionism was a form of racism and racial discrimination.
- 25 member States voted to not rescind Resolution 3379 on 16 December 1991: Afghanistan, Nigeria, Brunei, Bangladesh, Cuba, North Korea, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Yemen.
Jew-hatred became firmly entrenched in the United Nations on 23 December 2016 when the Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 - reaffirming that:
the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace...
Four of the Five Permanent Security Council Members – Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom – endorsed what had been the UN's duplicitous mantra since 1967 – to their eternal shame.
America abstained.
It was false and misleading – made in flagrant violation of article 80 of the United Nations own Charter - which preserves and safeguards the Jewish people's right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home - under Articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine - in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Gaza and East Jerusalem – deceptively rebranded "the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 including East Jerusalem".
The author has a Facebook page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"
Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whoseâ€¯cartoonsâ€¯have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.
About the Author
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.
