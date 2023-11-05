UN can arrest Jew-hatred worldwide by rescinding Resolution 2334

The Security Council can arrest the rising tide of Jew-hatred currently occurring around the world since Gaza's invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023: By rescinding Resolution 2334.

This international tsunami of Jew-hatred was initiated when well-coordinated demonstrations - using Facebook and Instagram – were held in some 350 locations worldwide between 3-5 November 2023 including:

Advertisement



Alagoas, Brazil

Barnstaple, England

Bourgoin-Jallieu, France

Burnie, Australia

Carlisle, UK

Charleroi, Belgium

Charlottetown, Pei (Canada)

Fortaleza, Brazil

Goiania, Brazil

Groningen, Netherlands

Gqeberha, South Africa

Hitchin, UK

Iquique, Chile

Juiz de Fora, Brazil

llandudno, Wales

Maceio, Brazil

Nanaimo, BC (Canada)

Pernambuco, Brazil

Porto Alegre, Brazil

Zaragoza, Spain

Aveiro, Portugal

Barry Town, Wales

Caernarfon, Wales

Castlemaine, Australia

Heilbronn, Germany

Hildesheim, Germany

Landshut, Germany

Llandudno, Wales

Lossiemouth, Scotland

Nijmegen, Netherlands

Siegen, Germany

Vallekas, Spain

Since then Jew-hatred has continued to intensify worldwide with no apparent effort by police forces to end these demonstrations as universities, schools, parliaments, entertainment spaces and workplaces find themselves becoming embroiled in these hatefests.

Jew-hatred has been endemic in the United Nations since its formation - evidenced in the General Assembly when:

72 member States voted for Resolution 3379 on 10 November 1975 which determined that Zionism was a form of racism and racial discrimination.

25 member States voted to not rescind Resolution 3379 on 16 December 1991: Afghanistan, Nigeria, Brunei, Bangladesh, Cuba, North Korea, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Yemen.

Jew-hatred became firmly entrenched in the United Nations on 23 December 2016 when the Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 - reaffirming that:

the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace...

Advertisement



Four of the Five Permanent Security Council Members – Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom – endorsed what had been the UN's duplicitous mantra since 1967 – to their eternal shame.

America abstained.

It was false and misleading – made in flagrant violation of article 80 of the United Nations own Charter - which preserves and safeguards the Jewish people's right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home - under Articles 6 and 25 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine - in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Gaza and East Jerusalem – deceptively rebranded "the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 including East Jerusalem".