UN: Adopt Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine or see conflict worsen

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 29 February 2024

The United Nations has reached the crossroads where its very existence must be seriously questioned as it continues to blatantly violate article 80 of its own Charter.

This follows Israel's rejection of any attempt to unilaterally impose the creation of an independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan by 99 of Israel's 120 politicians on 21 February.

At the same time - another attempt by the Security Council to procure a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza War has failed – whilst the Security Council still continues to take no action to transfer Gaza's women, children, the sick and the elderly from Gaza to the 50 refugee camps UNRWA runs in Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and Jordan.

The United Nations is witnessing a conflict that has already spread beyond Gaza and is doing nothing to prevent that worsening.

Instead - the UN and its member states are devoting an enormous amount of time and resources denigrating and delegitimizing Israel by seeking an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

The ICJ is being asked to express its opinion based on a dossier of documents filed with it by UN Secretary -General Guterres - starting from 1967 – thereby excluding the ICJ considering the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine recognising Israel's entitlement to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), Gaza and East Jerusalem under articles 6 and 25 - preserved until today by article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

The 1967 starting date will also exclude the ICJ considering the founding 1964 Charter of the Palestine Liberation Organisation – which significantly states in Article 24:

This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on theGaza Stripor the Himmah Area. Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields.

Also excluded: The 1936 Peel Commission Report and 1947 UN Partition Plan.

Guterres gives the ICJ half of the documents – so Guterres will only get half an opinion.

Furthermore – any Advisory Opinion issued by the ICJ will have no binding effect on Israel as it has not submitted to the Court's jurisdiction.

The duplicity of the UN in sending the ICJ on this fool's errand is unbelievable. It evidences the extreme hatred borne by UN member States to Israel – 1 Jewish State among 57 Islamic States trying to create a 58th.

pThe author has a  Facebook Page: “Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters” 

Author’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades. 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
