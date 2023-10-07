ICJ: blanket media coverage - Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine: Nil

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on emergency measures requested by South Africa in its genocide case against Israel has rightly received blanket media coverage – whilst the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) continues to receive virtually no media attention – notwithstanding its implementation could have avoided:

Gaza's invasion of Israel on 7 October 2023

the ensuing Israel-Gaza War and

the ICJ becoming involved at all

Advertisement



News is made by decisions taken by media outlets as to what events are deemed newsworthy to publish or not.Contributions by investigative journalists, independent analysts and think tanks keep their readers informed.

A Google News search of "International Court of Justice" shows 150000 results headed by:

Not one article on HKOPS has seemingly been published in Al Jazeera, The Sydney Morning Herald, ABC or the Guardian since HKOPS initial release in the Saudi-Government controlled Al Arabiya news on 8 June 2022.

The following Google News search of "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" shows just 58 results - the first five of them articles written by myself - extending over a period covering 11 September 2023 to a few days ago. Not one reference to any other article anywhere in the media by anyone else during that period.

Advertisement



Newsmakers such as:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and

Tors Wennesland – UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority and the Envoy of the Secretary-General to the Quartet

have not raised HKOPS even once in their regular reports to the United Nations General Assembly or Security Council despite my many requests asking them to do so.