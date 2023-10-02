Novel lethal Corona Virus developed at the Wuhan Lab

A preprint just released on bioRxiv, Lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2-related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) reports a group of scientists connected with the PLA have through gain of function research developed a highly lethal novel corona virus, that lead to the death of 8 humanized mice through brain infection.

A lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2- related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) was developed through allowing the SAR-CoV-2 to mutate. This mutated strain is potentially attributable to late-stage brain infection.

According to the paper, the coronavirus is reported to be closely related to the virus that causes Covid-19, only this strain has a 100 percent kill rate in a mouse study.

Advertisement



All the mice died within 8 days of being inoculated with the virus (What ever happened to concerns about animal testing?). High levels of viral RNA were found in various organs, including the brain, lungs, and eyes. While the viral load in the lungs decreased by the sixth day, it increased in the brain.

Unlike Covid-19 the world has experienced over the last 4 years, this novel strain attacked the brain.

Grave Concerns

If this virus lives up to the claims made in the paper and it was ever released into the general environment, it could potentially cost the lives of many people. Gain of function research on such pathogens is just too dangerous given the risks of leakage into the general environment. The Wuhan Institute of Virology is already under suspicions of previous leakages and highlights the danger.

Such research should be totally banned, as the risks to humanity are just too many times greater than any potential benefits. With the authors links to the PLA, its highly probable that such research was for military purposes.

Advertisement



The world is just one lab leak away from a disaster that could potentially cause the deaths of hundreds of millions of people.

Why are governments not concerned?