Biden recklessly pursues Friedman’s failed two-state solution

President Biden's thinking continues to be extraordinarily influenced by New York Times (NYT) Foreign Affairs Opinion columnist Thomas Friedman.

On 14 November Friedman advised Biden to:

articulate an American vision for how the Gaza war must end. That would require a Biden administration plan to create two states for two indigenous peoples living in the areas of Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

On 18 November Biden duly did Friedman's bidding - publishing an Opinion article in the Washington Post:

A two-state solution - two peoples living side by side with equal measures of freedom, opportunity and dignity - is where the road to peace must lead. Reaching it will take commitments from Israelis and Palestinians, as well as from the United States and our allies and partners. That work must start now... ... As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution...

Sorry to disappoint you Mr President – you are flogging a dead horse that has been around for 20 years - has gone nowhere – and will continue to go nowhere.

As I have pointed out in many previous articles – this dead horse belongs to Thomas Friedman – who wrote an article in 2002 detailing his personal involvement in helping formulate the two-state solution – an independent Palestinian Arab State between Israel and Jordan – which was adopted by Saudi Arabia and the Arab League as the Arab Peace Initiative shortly thereafter.

On 23 December 2016 the United Nations resuscitated Friedman's going-nowhere 2002 solution - after Vice-President Biden and President Obama obligingly failed to veto Security Council Resolution 2334 – enabling Friedman to keep pushing his solution for the last seven years.

I understand how hard it is for Friedman to acknowledge that 20 years of his life has been wasted unsuccessfully flogging his passionately-held solution to end the Jewish-Arab conflict.

It happened to me after I began writing in 1974 that Jordan comprised 76.9% of former Palestine – leading to my founding an international movement – the Jordan is Palestine Committee - in 1980 - calling for Judea and Samaria (West Bank) to be divided between Israel and Jordan.

I was devastated when the 1993 Oslo Accords put paid to my solution.