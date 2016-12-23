The United Nations owes the Jewish people

The horrific slaughter of more than 1300 civilians in Israel with more than 150 being taken as hostages to Gaza has seen expressions of outrage, sympathy and support for Israel from many nations. However many of the world's 193 nations have been silent to their eternal shame.

The United Nations (UN) has become the bastion of Jew-hatred world-wide following the Security Council passing Resolution 2334 on 23 December 2016:

Reiterating its vision of a region where two democratic States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders.

A democratic State of Palestine has proved to be an illusion incapable of being realised.

Yet this vision continues to be slavishly pursued by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his personal appointee since 2020 - Tor Wennesland, Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority.

Both continue to peddle the claim that Jews have no legal entitlement to live anywhere west of the Jordan River, although article 80 of the UN Charter preserves that right which was expressly conferred on the Jewish People under Article 6 of the 1922 Mandate for Palestine.

Both have acted collusively in failing to bring to the Security Council for consideration an alternate vision to Resolution 2334 published on 8 June 2022 - The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution (HKOPS) - calling for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity.

HKOPS trashed Security Council Resolution 2334 in declaring:

Jordanians and Palestinians are as similar as any people can be. They are Sunni Arabs from the same neighborhood. Merging them will not create any long-term ethnic or sectarian fault lines.

HKOPS alternative vision – authored by a confidante of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - should have received serious consideration and expert analysis by the Security Council, especially as its own vision had gone nowhere since 2016.

Many requests to Guterres and Wennesland in the last 12 months to consider HKOPS as an alternative solution to end 100 years of unresolved conflict between Arabs and Jews went unacknowledged, as Gaza, Judea and Samaria (West Bank) threatened to erupt.