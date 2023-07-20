Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine not dead yet

By David Singer - posted Monday, 4 September 2023

The rejection of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution (HKOPS) by Jordan's King Abdullah and PLO Chairman Mahmoud Abbas - coming only 15 months after HKOPS was first published - could actually make it easier for Saudi Arabia and Israel to agree upon the terms of its implementation as well as facilitate negotiating the terms for normalizing the Saudi-Israel relationship.

Abdullah and Abbas have agreed - in a tripartite agreement with Egypt - that the two-state solution – creating an independent state between Israel and Jordan in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative – is the only solution to end the Jewish-Arab conflict.

Advertisement

Their agreement amounts to a total rejection of HKOPS – which proposes the creation of a new territorial entity comprising Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) – to be ruled by the Hashemites - with its capital being located in Amman – not Jerusalem.

HKOPS was published on 8 June 2022 in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News and subsequently amended - apparently with the consent of King Abdullah and Mahmoud Abbas – but the amended version remains unpublished.

What brought King Abdullah and Mahmoud Abbas to reject HKOPS at this particular point in time is a matter of speculation. No reasons were given by either of them for endorsing the failed the two- state solution in El Alamein.

However in rejecting HKOPS – they have made it easier for Saudi Arabia and Israel to negotiate a model they both agree on for implementing HKOPS – that they both can accept as the basis for resolving the Jewish-Arab conflict – without having to get Abdullah and Abbas to agree to at this point in time.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman has made it clear that the Palestinians cannot be left behind in any normalization deal with Israel:

The Palestinian issue was and remains the central issue for Arab countries, and it is at the top of the kingdom's priorities...

Advertisement

Negotiating the terms of a model to implement HKOPS that both Saudi Arabia and Israel have endorsed – will give Jordan, the PLO - and even Hamas - the opportunity:

  • to stay with the two-state solution - that still remains unimplemented more than 20 years after it was first proposed in 2002 by Saudi Arabia and the Arab Peace Initiative
  • to accept the Saudi-Israel model for HKOPS - with any suggested amendments that Jordan, the PLO or Hamas might want to make that would be acceptable to both Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Importantly it would not preclude Saudi Arabia and Israel normalizing their relationship whilst HKOPS remains unimplemented and unresolved.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

The author has a Facebook Page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy