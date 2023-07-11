King Abdullah & Abbas reject Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

Jordan's King Abdullah and PLO chairman Mahmoud Abbas have broken their 15 months long silence by finally rejecting the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution- first published in Saudi Arabia on 8 June 2022 - that shredded the failed two-state solution pursued by Saudi Arabia and the Arab League since 2002 (Arab Peace Initiative).

The Arab Peace Initiative called for a sovereign independent Palestinian State to be created between Israel and Jordan in all of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital, for the first time in recorded history

The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) called for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one new territorial entity with Amman as its capital, mirroring a model that existed between 1950 and 1967 when Transjordan, Judea and Samaria were merged and renamed "Jordan" after 10000 Jews living in Judea and Samaria had been forcibly expelledin the 1948 War of Independence.

The Final Statementissued by the Egyptian-Jordanian-Palestinian Summit in El Alamein on 14 August leaves no room for doubt that King Abdullah and Mahmoud Abbas, supported by Egypt's President - Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, are united in rejecting the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution:

The leaders emphasized that resolving the Palestinian issue and achieving just and comprehensive peace is a strategic choice, a regional and international necessity, and a matter of international peace and security. They stressed that the only way to achieve this peace is by implementing the relevant United Nations and Security Council resolutions, to enable the Palestinian people with their inalienable rights, to end the Israeli occupation, and to embody the independent and sovereign State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, in order to achieve the two-state solution based on the rules of international law, the agreed terms of reference, and the Arab peace initiative.

These three leaders have chosen to prolong - not end - the conflict between Arabs and Jews started in 1897that still remains unresolved today.

In stressing "that the only way to achieve this peace is by implementing the relevant United Nations and Security Council resolutions …and the Arab peace initiative [author's emphasis added]" Abdullah and Abbas have chosen to continue backing the UN Security Council attempting to implement Resolution 2334, passed on 23 December 2016 as the defeated Obama-Biden Administration was vacating the White House and did not veto that resolution.

Security Council Resolution 2334 has become the standard-bearer for inciting increasing Jew-hatred world-wide over the last seven years by reaffirming the General Assembly's long held view that Jews have no legal right to live in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and East Jerusalem under international law.

However international law provides:

The right of the Jewish people to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) including East Jerusalem is authorized by article 6 and article 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

Such right has been preserved by article 80 of the UN Charter.

The UN is acting illegally in flagrant violation of its own Charter in denying such legal entitlements are vested in the Jewish people.