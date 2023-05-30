New Swiss study shows that 1 in 35 people who received the Moderna Covid booster had detectable heart injuries

This study conducted tests upon 777 employees at the University Hospital Basel, from December 2021 to February 2022. The employees who received the mRNA booster, were asked to undertake a blood test for troponin levels three days after receiving the booster. The level of troponin is a marker of heart damage. The group tested were a healthy cohort with few preexisting heart problems, with an average age of 37, where 69.5% were women.

The results showed that 40 of the vaccine recipients had highly elevated troponin levels, above the 99th percentile for average men and women.

In addition, the researchers reported that 20 of the injured recipients were women, while only two were men. Even adjusting for the fact that more women were tested, women were almost five times as likely to have elevated troponin.

Other studies have shown that young men are at the highest risk from mRNA-caused myocarditis and pericarditis, or acute heart inflammation, following the vaccines. However, this study suggests women may be suffering more subtle damage.

The conclusion of the study found that “mRNA-1273 vaccine-associated myocardial injury was more common than previously thought, being mild and transient, and more frequent in women versus men. The possible protective role of IFN-λ1(IL-29) and GM-CSF warrant further studies”.

The study contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) advice that “Safe and effective vaccines are available that provide strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19”.

The question is why were safety studies like the one not undertaken before the product was submitted to various national pharmaceutical regulatory bodies for approval? In addition, why didn’t pharmaceutical regulatory authorities undertake active surveillance of the vaccines that were only given “Emergency use listings” in most countries, after the product was dispensed into the community?

This research paper has been published for more than a week, yet the mainstream media has not taken the issue up. This research may be partly able to shed some light upon the “sudden death syndrome’ of athletes around the world over the past couple of years, and the unusual high rates of excess deaths around the world, over the last 18 months.

This study radically changes the risk/benefit analysis for mRNA vaccines, and public health authorities should reconsider their advice. Current vaccine programs are violating patients’ rights to informed consent, by not divulging such details.

The factcheckers have jumped in to rebuke this research paper. However, the advice of prominent health researchers should be accepted above journalists, who claim to be medical experts.