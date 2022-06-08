Support Us!

ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine will end West Bank confrontations

By David Singer - posted Friday, 28 July 2023

The continuing silence of any Israeli non-government organizations (NGOs) to endorse the implementation of the 2022 Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) is of grave concern as the security situation in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) worsens.

HKOPS promises an end to Israel's High Court of Justice hearing petitions brought before it by NGOs on behalf of Palestinian Arab residents of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) – who would acquire citizenship in a newly-created territorial entity comprising Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) to be named The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine - and thereafter come under the jurisdiction of the Courts operating in that new entity – not the Israeli legal system.

Having failed to endorse HKOPS for the last 13 months – one such NGO - Adalah - The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel– hasnowchosen topublish a legal analysis on 11 June:

...of the actions taken by Israeli institutions towards annexing the West Bank, since the formation of the last Netanyahu government in December 2022. In the coalition agreements and foundational principles signed in December 2022, the new government pledged to increase Jewish settlement and development throughout the West Bank and eventually impose Israeli sovereignty over areas of the West Bank.

Adalah demands:

The escalating annexation measures practiced by the Israeli government led by Netanyahu require urgent intervention from the international community and international forums.

HKOPS calls for sovereignty in the West Bank to be divided between Israel and the newly-created territorial entity – not annexed or imposed by Israel.

The United Nations (UN) has shamefully failed to discuss the implementation of HKOPS in the last 13 months as an alternative solution to its own failed 2016 two-state solution.

Could the silence of Adalah and the UN be due to their ignorance of the existence of HKOPS? This seems extremely unlikely given the plan was published in Arabic in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022.

I have repeatedly castigated the UN for burying HKOPS without discussion.

Is Adalah more concerned with protecting its own continued existence rather than "ending the occupation"?

The author has a Facebook Page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.



 

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

