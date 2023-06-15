Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Bibi-hatred trumps creating Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 20 July 2023

One wonders what led Israel's leading left-wing newspaper Haaretz to publish a bizarre article by Rogel Alpher headlined "I oppose peace with Saudi Arabia" because Alpher fears Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu's political position will be strengthened if Netanyahu succeeds.

Alpher's pathological hatred of Netanyahu is clear:

Advertisement

Peace with Saudi Arabia would give Netanyahu a license to continue digging us into a binational apartheid state. Many Israelis, including most of the demonstrators against the legal overhaul, would rejoice to see the Palestinians further weakened.

Netanyahu would be invited to the White House. The mainstream media would celebrate this peace with half a year of reports about Nir from Petah Tikva visiting the duty-free stores in Riyadh. Netanyahu would rise in the polls. The protests against him would weaken. After all, we would be able to eat hummus in Jeddah.

This is why I'm opposed to peace with Saudi Arabia at this time. It's better for Netanyahu to be as weak as possible.

Let the conflict continue. Let the mounting number of deaths and injuries rise. Preferably this ongoing humanitarian disaster escalate than Netanyahu should - G-d forbid - make peace with Saudi Arabia and end the Jewish-Arab conflict.

Is this also the position of the Haaretz Editorial Board?

Alpher deludes himself that Netanyahu won't succeed anyway when asserting:

Advertisement

Netanyahu has a powerful interest in it [peace]. But he isn't capable of giving the Saudis what they want – a freeze on settlement construction, a commitment to two states and progress in negotiations with the Palestinians... Consequently, if peace happens, it will presumably mean that the Saudis have given up on the Palestinians. That would be bad news for the Palestinians, but also bad news for Israel.

Alpher completely misreads what the Saudis want – which is laid out in detail in the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution published in the Saudi-Government controlled Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022.

Authored by Ali Shihabi, a confidante of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank would be merged into one territorial entity to be named "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" (HKOP) – to be governed byJordan's current Hashemite rulers with its capital in Amman, not Jerusalem.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

The author has a Facebook Page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy