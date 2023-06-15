Bibi-hatred trumps creating Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

One wonders what led Israel's leading left-wing newspaper Haaretz to publish a bizarre article by Rogel Alpher headlined "I oppose peace with Saudi Arabia" because Alpher fears Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu's political position will be strengthened if Netanyahu succeeds.

Alpher's pathological hatred of Netanyahu is clear:

Peace with Saudi Arabia would give Netanyahu a license to continue digging us into a binational apartheid state. Many Israelis, including most of the demonstrators against the legal overhaul, would rejoice to see the Palestinians further weakened.

Netanyahu would be invited to the White House. The mainstream media would celebrate this peace with half a year of reports about Nir from Petah Tikva visiting the duty-free stores in Riyadh. Netanyahu would rise in the polls. The protests against him would weaken. After all, we would be able to eat hummus in Jeddah.

This is why I'm opposed to peace with Saudi Arabia at this time. It's better for Netanyahu to be as weak as possible.

Let the conflict continue. Let the mounting number of deaths and injuries rise. Preferably this ongoing humanitarian disaster escalate than Netanyahu should - G-d forbid - make peace with Saudi Arabia and end the Jewish-Arab conflict.

Is this also the position of the Haaretz Editorial Board?

Alpher deludes himself that Netanyahu won't succeed anyway when asserting:

Netanyahu has a powerful interest in it [peace]. But he isn't capable of giving the Saudis what they want – a freeze on settlement construction, a commitment to two states and progress in negotiations with the Palestinians... Consequently, if peace happens, it will presumably mean that the Saudis have given up on the Palestinians. That would be bad news for the Palestinians, but also bad news for Israel.

Alpher completely misreads what the Saudis want – which is laid out in detail in the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution published in the Saudi-Government controlled Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022.

Authored by Ali Shihabi, a confidante of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank would be merged into one territorial entity to be named "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" (HKOP) – to be governed byJordan's current Hashemite rulers with its capital in Amman, not Jerusalem.