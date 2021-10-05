NATO’s challenges in the Asia-Pacific

The 2023 NATO Summit will be the second time Prime Minister Albanese has attended an indoctrination event. Australia isn’t a NATO member and Australians have not consented to our government and the major political parties to follow the NATO agenda without scrutiny.

This is a good opportunity to evaluate three important questions.

Is Australian engagement with NATO in our national interest?

What is in the national interest depends on how it is framed as a formal conceptual definition, who defines it, how value is understood and measured, who benefits or suffers from the policies and public investments.

From World War II, Australian society has been indoctrinated by the military industrial complex, the security state and the mainstream media to support ties with the US and NATO without scrutiny and risk analysis.

Most politicians, security and media are describing Australian engagement with NATO as a strategic opportunity to build military partnerships with the 31 NATO countries.

They describe the war in Ukraine as being in our national interest without declaring their conflict of interest by being paid for or indoctrinated by the military industrial complex. Australians aren’t told that the war in Ukraine is a proxy war which has cost Ukraine at least 350,000 lives. Ukraine is a bankrupt state dependent on American, British and EU handouts and unable to sign peace deals with Russia.

Investing in military expenditure, wars and war propaganda through NATO has been dressed up as investing seriously in diplomacy with Europe and building a global system that respects shared values and interests.

Albanese seems delighted that Australia has secured a $1 billion contract to supply Germany with heavy weapons carriers after he committed us to spend $365 billion on AUKUS.

NATO protects the unipolar world order by military force or through propaganda, sanctions, regime change, colour revolutions, installing new despots, censorship. It represents the G7 nations at a time when the global majority are focused on multi polarity, a more democratic and fairer world order based on international law rather than a rules-based order.

Most Australians and civil society want peace. They are co-designing better foreign and defence policy options for Australia and the world. They are using various platforms and the independent media to communicate. The mainstream media isn’t interested in breaking their financial and ideological commitments to the war machine. Our ABC is strangled by elected and unelected special interests.

Is NATO expansion in the Asia-Pacific good for the region?