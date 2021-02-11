Democratic solutions to despotism in Christian Orthodoxy

For the most recent example of new despotism in the Macedonian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul, it is hard to go past the Decision of the self-proclaimed Holy and Holy Synod on 9 May 2022.

The unelected Greek dominated Synod, has worked hand in glove with anti-Macedonian political and religious elites in Greece, the EU, the USA and the Republic of Macedonia to complete the theft of Macedonian identity, culture, history, human rights and religious freedoms.

The Synod recognises the name of this Church the "Achridos" (understood in the area of jurisdiction only within the boundaries of the territory of the State of Macedonia), as it was promised in writing to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and its Primate, excluding the term 'Macedonian' or any other derivative of the word 'Macedonia'. The Ecumenical Patriarchate promises to be interested in the dawn, the progress and stability of this ecclesiastical identity of Achridos, as it allegedly did through centuries for all the local Orthodox Churches .

The Patriarchates in Istanbul ignore the facts on the ground in Macedonia.

In 1767 the Ecumenical Patriarch lobbied the Sultan to abolish the Macedonian Orthodox Church headquartered in Ohrid, Macedonia. Sadly, these efforts are continuing today.

From the Berlin Conference in the 1880s the Greek Church encouraged the forced seizure of Macedonian lands and minds by establishing Greek churches in Macedonia under Ottoman Occupation. No one understood the Greek priests because they were speaking in a foreign language to the indigenous Macedonians. Greek priests paid bribes to mercenaries to harm Macedonian opponents to their despotic madness.

In 1913, the Greek Orthodox Church worked in partnership with their German Monarch to illegally annex 51% of Macedonia. The Carnegie Report on the Balkan Wars in 1913 documented forced assimilation, ethnic cleansing and destruction of all historical and religious links to Macedonian identity.

Macedonia was partitioned in 1913 between the imperialist kingdoms of Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria without the consent of the Macedonian people. The British Empire, the French Empire and Tsarist Russia have blood on their hands for partitioning Macedonia. The imperialists gave it as a present to the Balkan kingdoms in exchange for their support in the Great War.

In 2007, the current Ecumenical Patriarch flamed ultra-nationalism by falsely claiming that 'Macedonia was, is and will always be, Greek'.

The Serbian Orthodox Church has never been a Mother Church to anyone including the Macedonian Orthodox Church. Macedonia is mentioned many times in the Bible as the place where Christianity spread all over Europe. There is no mention of Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, Britain, France or Russia in the Bible.

The Christian Orthodox despots have forgotten the basic rights of Macedonian people living in the Republic of Macedonia or in the occupied parts under Hellenic rule.

The historical and current territory of Macedonia must be safe and peaceful place for Macedonians and others. Macedonians expelled from Aegean Macedonia must be allowed to return to their stolen lands without having to change their identity from Macedonian to Greek.