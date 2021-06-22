Inhumane and unsustainable EU policies on Macedonia

Australians are becoming increasingly aware and concerned about how Western political elites still use flawed ideology, propaganda and inhumane policies to justify the ongoing imperialism, neo colonialism and destruction of Macedonia and its identity, culture, history and human rights.

The latest piece of evidence about deplorable behaviour and practices comes from Dr. Ursula von der Leyen. As President of the European Commission, she failed miserably to live up to universal values such as respect for democracy, freedom, human rights, ethics and rule of law in Macedonia.

Her arrival in Macedonia in July 2022 came at a time when Macedonians held 10 days of massive protests against EU imperialism, neo colonialism and deep interference in Macedonian affairs by unelected and unaccountable elites in the EU and the USA. She used a short speech in the Macedonian Parliament to urge the puppet government MPs and former KLA terrorists to support the deeply flawed and unjust proposal by French President Macron for the forced Bulgarisation of Macedonia. This is identical to what EU elites did in 2017 and 2018 to promote the forced Hellenisation of Macedonia as preconditions for joining the corrupt, undemocratic and unsustainable European Union. Her visit provided an impetus for the anti-Macedonian regime to capitulate to irrational Bulgarian demands. It also motivated Macedonians to protest in front of the EU Delegation in Macedonia and across Europe with banners EUthanasia, NO Thanks.

Western elites are delusional by thinking the French proposal is fit for purpose given the deep flaws based on Bulgarian neo fascist demands. Their wicked Protocol demands include: destruction of all historical monuments in Macedonia not approved by Bulgaria; Transfer of all historical archives from Macedonia to Bulgaria for assessment; prison sentences for alleged hate speech against Bulgaria; new textbooks approved by Bulgaria; joint celebration of events and historical personalities; inserting Bulgarians in the Macedonian constitution as a founding nation; prohibition of maps of ethnic Macedonia; prohibition of films and books without Bulgarian permission. There are no reciprocal obligations on Bulgaria towards Macedonians in Bulgaria or in Macedonia. There is no apology for illegally occupying Macedonia since 1913. No apology for murdering 99% of Macedonian Jews in Bulgarian occupied Macedonia in WWII.

Macedonia is set up to become re-occupied by Bulgaria, this time voluntarily thanks to the ruling Coalition of Social Democrats and Albanian neo fascist political parties who work against Macedonia.

The Protocol signed on 17 July 2022 by an Albanian terrorist political party parading as the Foreign Minister of Macedonia and the Bulgarian Foreign Minister is illegal, unjust, inhumane and unsustainable. It is based on an insidious opinion of the regime without any national, parliamentary and public policy debates or national consent. There needs to be a binding Referendum for such Agreements to be valid. The agreement violates the Constitution and laws in the Republic of Macedonia by making the country subservient to a hostile foreign power.

It will not advance the friendly relations between Macedonia and Bulgaria because it is not based on principles of equality and the right to self-determination. Contrary to EU propaganda, it cannot strengthen the security, stability and cooperation in South Eastern Europe in the spirit of shared Euro-Atlantic values.

With the signing of the Protocol, Bulgaria confirms that it will give its consent for the adoption of the final proposal by the French Presidency in the Council of Europe on 30 June 2022 for acceptance of the Negotiation Framework and the holding of inter-governmental conference for the start of the accession talks of the Republic of Macedonia to the EU.

Most Australians have no idea what it feels like to be subjected to planned, systematic and deliberate dismantling of a nation’s identity, history, culture and humanity by unelected Eurocrats and despots. The Macedonian people are once again witnessing a national betrayal and the rebirth of a new authoritarian world order. The only solution is strong resistance and rejection of the EU driven Protocol and democratic elections to remove the puppet regime in Macedonia.

With such a Protocol, Macedonia will be pushed into a legal, political and historical quagmire. Human dignity and hard-won freedoms are the red lines which must not be crossed.

The Australian media sadly has no foreign correspondents or journalists based in Macedonia and the region and instead rely on biased French or EU disinformation. Australia must do all it can to end a political culture and policies which seek to destroy Macedonian democracy, culture, history, identity and human rights. We are all appalled by the fact that EU elites use accession of new members as a weapon against them. How low can the European Union go?