Australian foreign policy under the Albanese government

The first anniversary of the Albanese Government in office provides an opportunity for a critical assessment of its foreign policy direction and impact from a community perspective.

Australia’s multicultural communities and diasporas are watching carefully and hoping that positive change is possible in a deliberative democracy.

The first conclusion is that we have a new Australian government but the foreign and defence policies and ideology remain unchanged and elitist in a post-truth age in global politics.

The foreign policy priority of the Albanese Government has been on maintaining so called ‘genuine partnerships’ in the Indo-Pacific. In particular, continuation without scrutiny of the foreign policy priorities of the Morrison government including AUKUS and the Quad and the deadly proxy war in Ukraine. Strong emphasis has been placed on strengthening security ties with the Anglo-American empire to exclusion of all other legitimate options.

A positive development has been the warming of ties with our biggest trading partner China and the expansion of links with India and the Pacific.

Australia paid a huge price for the reckless anti-China policies and rhetoric of the Morrison Government working under instructions from war hawks in Washington D.C. The short, medium and long term impact of these policies have yet to be measured rigorously from an economic and strategic perspective.

Our reputation, soft power and image as a ‘good international citizen’ has suffered as a result of arrogance of power by the Coalition and now by Albanese government. There is something Orwellian with the Albanese Government which treats new despots unequally. American, UK, EU and Indian leaders are never questioned whereas others receive harsh sanctions, boycotts and war.

Foreign Minister Wong has been given more power, energy and prestige than her predecessor Senator Payne.

After a Capability Review, DFAT has been given more resources to partly make up for the drastic funding and policy cuts of the previous regime. It has also become more integrated with the Department of Defence.

Effort is underway by talented foreign policy experts like Melissa Conley Tyler to reimagine a new Australian foreign policy that integrates all the arms of statecraft including foreign affairs, defence and international development assistance.

Academics and some think tanks are busy trying to assist the Albanese Government to develop robust and coherent foreign policy. Sadly, the perfidious military-industrial complex from the US and the UK have way too much influence over Australian foreign policy. Every foreign policy problem has a defence solution which costs staggering amounts of money for dubious projects.

How many times does Australia need to raise its debt ceiling and avoid becoming an unsustainable and bankrupt country like the US especially with the ever expanding de-dollarisation?