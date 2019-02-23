Saudi US-Embassy tries to bury Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

Saudi Embassy Spokesperson in Washington, Fahad Nazer, has tried to bury the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (Saudi Solution), first published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 and then subsequently amended.

The Saudi Solution's author is Ali Shihabi, a confidant of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS).

Shihabi himself spent two years in Washington – having founded the Arabia Foundation in March 2017 – only to abruptly close it on 30 July 2019 in the following dramatic circumstances:

At 10 a.m. that day, Shihabi seated himself beneath his foundation's banners for a panel discussion hosted alongside the Atlantic Council. He was typically combative throughout the event, and when it ended at 12 p.m. he stood, swiftly shook hands, and exited the stage. Soon after, a message pinged on the Arabia Foundation's staff WhatsApp group. Everyone was to be back at the L Street office within the hour, Shihabi wrote. The foundation was closing.

Nazer had been appointed spokesperson for the Saudi Embassy on 23 January 2019.

Saudi Arabia's current US Ambassador Princess Reema bint Bandar had been appointed on 23 February 2019 which was immediately welcomed by Shihabi.

Nazer's attempt to bury the Saudi Solution came during a wide-ranging interview Nazer gave Katie Jensen on 11 June 2023 during which she asked:

Has there been any change in the Kingdom's position towards normalization with Israel in recent months?

Nazer answered Jensen's question with this response:

Saudi Arabia's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been clear and has been consistent for many years. In fact, it was the late King Abdullah, who, way back in 2002, introduced what is now known as the Arab Peace Initiative at the Arab League Summit in Beirut in that year. And the proposal, the initiative, does offer Israel normalization with all members of the Arab states in return for a just and comprehensive peace with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution. That offer really still remains on the table. And we're certainly hopeful that the Israelis and Palestinians do go back to the negotiating table and resolve the core dispute once and for all...

Nazer was being deceptive and misleading: