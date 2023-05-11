Google ends UN burying Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution

Google has ended the United Nations (UN) continuing effort to ignore the existence of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) as an alternative solution to replace the failed UN two-state solution contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2334 passed on 23 December 2016 (UNSCR 2334).

A Google search of "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" reveals the following information - available since 8 June:

HKOPS has been amended – requiring the above entry's following correction:

This proposed enlarged kingdom would include present-day Jordan, Gaza, and the West Bank (areas inhabited by Palestinians that border Jordan, i.e not divided into islands)

HKOPS challenges the current solution - UNSCR 2334 - being unsuccessfully pursued by the United Nations urging:

the intensification and acceleration of international and regional diplomatic efforts and support aimed at achieving, without delay a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East on the basis of the relevant United Nations resolutions, the Madrid terms of reference, including the principle of land for peace, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quartet Roadmap and an end to the Israeli occupation that began in 1967; and underscores in this regard the importance of the ongoing efforts to advance the Arab Peace Initiative, the initiative of France for the convening of an international peace conference, the recent efforts of the Quartet, as well as the efforts of Egypt and the Russian Federation...

After seven years of such intensive international and regional diplomatic efforts – the UN has achieved nothing. The conflict continues to intensify and the threat of a looming humanitarian crisis of major proportions continues to become more likely if the conflict is not resolved.

Out of the blue from literally nowhere HKOPS was published in the Saudi Government-controlled Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022. Its author Ali Shihabi is a confidant of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) who had been internationally shunned since his suspected involvement in the assassination of Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist who entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018 and never came out.

HKOPS would have needed MBS's endorsement before its publication in Al Arabiya News - since it trashed the Arab Peace Initiative – first proposed in 2002 - which demanded Israel affirm:

Full Israeli withdrawal from all the territories occupied since 1967, including the Syrian Golan Heights, to the June 4, 1967 lines as well as the remaining occupied Lebanese territories in the south of Lebanon.

Achievement of a just solution to the Palestinian refugee problem to be agreed upon in accordance with U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194.

The acceptance of the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital".

Including the Arab Peace Initiative in UNSCR 2334 has enabled the United Nations and many of its various agencies to become the epicentre of the world's increasing Jew-hatred - spewing out mantras that allege: