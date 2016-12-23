Support Us!

Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine on rollercoaster ride to reality

By David Singer - posted Friday, 2 June 2023

The 2022 Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (HKOPS) continues its rollercoaster ride from dream to reality in spite of the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), the Arab League and the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) refusing to acknowledge that such a solution even exists.

These four organizations amazingly continue to call for the creation of the two-state solution: a Palestinian Arab state between Jordan and Israel for the first time in recorded history.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman sums up the inevitability of the two-state solution's demise:

A week of reporting from Israel and the West Bank has left me feeling that the prospect for a two-state solution has all but vanished. But no one wants to formally declare it dead and buried - because categorically ruling it out would have enormous ramifications. So, diplomats, politicians and liberal Jewish organizations pretend that it still has a faint heartbeat. I do as well. But we all know that the two-state option is not in a hospital. It's in hospice. Only a miracle cure could save it now.

HKOPS game-changing initiative calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity to be governed by Jordan's current Hashemite rulers – with its capital being located in Amman – not Jerusalem.

HKOPS will recreate, in a to-be-negotiated reduced area, the territorial entity existing between 1950 and 1967, following Transjordan and Judea and Samaria's being unified and renamed Jordan; after the expulsion in 1948 of every Jew living in Judea and Samaria and the December 1948 Jericho Congress. All Arab residents of the newly-merged entity acquired Jordanian citizenship.

HKOPS:

  • Trashes 21 years of Saudi Arabian and Arab League policyunsuccessfully pursuing the two-state solution
  • Shreds the European Union two-state solution pushed since the 1980 Venice Declaration
  • Negates the UN two-state solution contained in Security Council Resolution 2334dated 23 December 2016.
  • Recognizes Jerusalem as the sole undivided capital of Israel
  • Allocates Jewish sovereignty in part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) for the first time in 3500 years.
  • Grants citizenship in the newly-created Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine to all Palestinian Arab refugees no matter where they currently live.

Recent meetings of the Arab Leagueand the Executive Committee of the OIChave confirmed their continued support for the terminal two-state solution.

German diplomat Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff, the European Union's representative in Judea, Samaria and Gaza defiantly declared: "There is no such thing as Area B and C, it's all Palestine."

The UN continues its eleven months' silence on considering HKOPS as an alternative solution to replace its own failed 2016 two-state solution perpetuating the Arab-Jewish conflict rather than trying to end it.

Yet the following news report on 22 May shows how out of touch these four organisations are:

The author has a Facebook Page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades

 

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

