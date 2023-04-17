Support Us!

___________

Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution: alive or dead?

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 25 May 2023

Two seemingly contradictory news reports within the space of 48 hours have thrown into doubt the possible implementation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution (HKOPS) to end the unresolved 100-year conflict between Jews and Arabs.

HKOPS emanated in Saudi Arabia and was published in the Saudi-Government controlled Al Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 – and was subsequently amended – but the amended version was not published by Al Arabiya.

HKOPS called for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity - to be governed by Jordan's current Hashemite rulers – with its capital located in Amman – not Jerusalem.

The plan's author - Ali Shihabi – a confidant of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) – is a member of the advisory board set up by MBS to advise MBS on building a US$500 billion mega city – Neom - the size of Israel - in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

HKOPS is a potential game changer and circuit breaker since its features include:

  • Trashing 21 years of Saudi Arabian and Arab League policy since 2002 calling for the creation of an independent Palestinian Arab state between Israel and Jordan on all of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) - with its capital in East Jerusalem
  • Recognition of Jerusalem as the sole undivided capital of Israel
  • Recognition of Jewish sovereignty in part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) for the first time in 3500 years.
  • Citizenship in the newly-created entity for all Palestinian Arab refugees no matter where they currently live.

HKOPS has not been rejected in the eleven months since it was published by:

  • MBS
  • Jordan's King Abdullah
  • PLO Leader Mahmoud Abbas
  • Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
  • Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Back-channel secret talks between Israel and the PLO have fueled speculation that implementing HKOPS was included in their meetings.

On 18 May an article headlined "Biden admin pushing for Saudi-Israeli peace deal by end of year, officials say" - came as a bolt from the blue with Biden's bold call.

The article claimed:

The author has a Facebook Page: "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters"

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

