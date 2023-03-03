Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine threatens conflict industry

10 months have passed since the Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution was published in Al-Arabiya News on 8 June 2022 (Saudi Solution) – yet not one word has appeared in the major international or any other news services – my publishers excepted - scarcely subjected to any analysis by the multiple think tanks, non-Government organisations [NGOs] and analysts around the world or been mentioned at the United Nations even once.

The perplexing question that needs to be answered is: Why this silence worldwide about a solution whose implementation promises:

The merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity to be named the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine – to be ruled by the Hashemites with its capital in Amman – not Jerusalem

Jerusalem to be the undivided capital of Israel only

The Hashemites to retain control over the Islamic Holy Sites in Jerusalem

Israel to regain sovereignty in part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) after 3500 years

Stateless Palestinian Arabs living anywhere in the world gaining citizenship in the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

An end to the 100 years-old unresolved Arab-Jewish conflict

Not newsworthy enough to report for 400 foreign media representatives from 32 countries stationed in Israel?

Not sufficiently intriguing for any reporter in the past ten months to ask the following leaders at their regular press conferences for their opinion of the Saudi Solution – given none of them has voluntarily issued a media statement or comment rejecting it:

King Abdullah of Jordan,

Palestine Liberation Organisation President Mahmoud Abbas

Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

My only explanation for the veil of silence covering this international conglomerate - that I have dubbed "the conflict industry" - is the threat they all see to their own existence if the Saudi Solution is successfully implemented and the Arab-Jewish conflict is ended.

Norman Finkelstein - a former professor famous for defending the Palestinian cause and fierce critic of Israel – admitted recently this phenomenon also exists in Ramallah – the de facto administrative capital of the Palestinian National Authority:

Whenever a cause has gone on so long as this one has, people develop an investment in its perpetuation. There are 10,000 NGOs in Ramallah now. That means 10,000 organizations which are paid for by foreign countries, mostly European, to 'facilitate' the peace process. And if you're in an NGO, compared to the salaries of ordinary Palestinians, it's quite good. Ramallah is a pretty impressive lifestyle now. And so you develop a stake in perpetuating the situation. And so you don't even want to think about realistic solutions, because part of you doesn't even want it to end. I have to admit myself – let's say it ended tomorrow, what am I going to do tomorrow? I have to fight that.

These culprits apparently cannot find anything to criticise in the Saudi Solution. If they did– they would have trashed it long ago in lengthy articles and detailed analysis – ridiculing it as a non-starter.

So they pretend the Saudi Solution does not exist – give it no oxygen – keep their readers in the dark about its potential to end the conflict.

A revolutionary game changer and circuit breaker – negotiations to implement the Saudi Solution are desperately needed to arrest the surging violence in Jerusalem, Gaza, Judea and Samaria (West Bank) – stoked by Syria, Iran and Lebanon.

The conflict industry stands condemned for breathlessly reporting the humanitarian disaster unfolding before its very eyes – whilst totally ignoring the Saudi Solution that could end it.

Shameful and disgusting.