EU fuels Jew-hatred that Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine can end

The European Union's institutionalized Jew-hatred was on full show when High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy since 2019 - Josep Borrell - took the opportunity to castigate the Jewish State and one of its Ministers during a press conference.

Borrell's outburst came when asked the following question:

Q. I would like to ask your reaction of the Israeli Finance Minister [Bezalel] Smotrich who said yesterday in the speech in Paris - and I quote him -: "There is no such thing as the Palestinian nation, there is no Palestinian history, there is no Palestinian language." I would like to ask your comments on this.

Borrell lashed out against Smotrich and Israel:

The comments of Minister Smotrich go, once again, in the opposite direction and certainly cannot be tolerated. I call on the Israeli government to disavow those comments and to start working together with all parties to defuse tensions. It is not the first time that I have to express our concerns regarding the spiralling violence on the ground and we - the European Union - we have constantly advocated for measure of de-escalation, not inflammatory. The latest meetings in Aqaba, and in Sharm El Sheik go in the good direction, but I have to deplore this unacceptable comment by Minister Smotrich. It is wrong it is disrespectful; it is dangerous; it is counterproductive to say this kind of things in a situation which is already very tense. So, we will continue on our longstanding commitment to the two-state solution with an independent and sovereign state of Palestine living side by side with Israel in peace and security." I am sorry if some don't like to listen to this kind of things, but this is the position of the European Union. It is not the personal position of the High Representative. It is the European Union position. ...

Not tolerate Smotrich's comments? Calling on the Israeli government to disavow Smotrich's comments? Borrell's arrogance and ignorance was appalling.

Smotrich was calling out the Palestinians false narrative claiming to be an ancient people, adopted unquestioningly by Borrell despite the following facts:

Arabs living in Palestine in 1922 were not recognized by the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine as a separate people – only comprising part of the "existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine"

The 1947 UN Partition Resolution called for creation of a Jewish State and an Arab State – not a Palestinian State

The "Palestinians" were identified for the first time in history in 1964 in the founding Charterof the Palestine Liberation Organisation:

The Palestinians are those Arabcitizens who were living normally in Palestine up to 1947, whether they remained or were expelled. Every child who was born to a Palestinian parent after this date whether in Palestine or outside is a Palestinian. Additionally that Charter expressly provided:

This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip or the Himmah Area. Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields.

The EU's continuing call for a separate independent and sovereign state for the Palestinians – in addition to Jordan – ignores the existence of the alternative Saudi-based Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solutionproposed in 2022 -that states:

Jordanians and Palestinians are as similar as any people can be. They are Sunni Arabs from the same neighborhood. Merging them will not create any long-term ethnic or sectarian fault lines.

Successful implementation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution will end the 100 years-old Jewish-Arab conflict. Borrell's anti-Jewish diatribe ensures the continuation of that conflict - not its resolution.