The pandemic public policy catastrophe

Now more research is being published concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the realities of public health strategy failures are coming to light. One of the most startling aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic was the total catastrophe that occurred within the public policy area.

Governments around the world instigated policies and measures to manage the Covid-19, that were far from effective. Many measures implemented caused more harm than benefits.

A recent paper in pre-print stage, Global Covid-19 pandemic Outcomes: Dissecting a failed strategy, which studied statistical data, across 108 countries, had the following conclusions.

Advertisement



Higher nationwide Covid-19 vaccinated rates correlated with higher Covid-19 deaths per 1,000 people. Higher country per capita healthcare costs correlated with higher Covid-19 deaths per 1,000 people. Higher per capita incomes correlated with higher Covid-19 deaths per 1,000 people. Higher testing for Covid-19 correlated with higher Covid-19 deaths per 1,000 people. Higher Covid-19 response measures like masking, social distancing, curfews, quarantine, business and school closures, lockdowns, travel bans, contact tracing, and PCR testing correlated with higher Covid-19 deaths per 1,000 people. Higher country hydroxychloroquine use correlated with lower Covid-19 deaths per 1,000 people.

These policies failed to mitigate death from the Covid-19 virus, and made the situation worse. Evidence these policies didn't work soon became clear after implementation. However, public health authorities with new evidence, failed to take new information into account, and modify their policy framework and measures.

It became very clear that public health, medical, and pharmaceutical authorities made short cuts with the registration and approval of medicines, which endangered health. They didn't listen to dissenting expert opinion, and even suppressed alternative information, that conflicted with the actions and measures taken by authorities. Many of these dissenting opinions from experts have been found to be true.

One of the major omissions by public health authorities was the discounting of natural immunity, with vaccine mandates in many locations. This has damaged long-accepted client centred medicine, replacing it with a 'one solution fits all' approach. This conflicted with our medical knowledge , and specific Covid-19 research that came to light during the pandemic. A recent meta-analysis in The Lancet offers conclusive proof that post infection natural immunity is as equal to any vaccines and lasts for longer.

Health authorities failed to mention simple steps that could be taken by individuals before vaccines became available, live weight management, exercise, good diet, good sleep and supplements like vitamin D. This could have saved lives.

Public health authorities failed to question the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines, that didn't follow the standard rigour of testing and trials before registration. All previous medicines have undergone rigorous testing, but this was suppressed. The public was told these medicines were completely safe.

Advertisement



We are just starting to see the public health costs of these measures upon society.

Perhaps the greatest disappointment is the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has abandoned the investigation into the origin of the virus. Such an investigation would be invaluable to assist medical experts take appropriate actions and measures, should a pandemic reoccur in the future. The origin of the Covid-19 virus has been one of the least studied issues in science, even though it created so much havoc in the world over the last three years.

It appears the WHO and governments around the world have little interest in finding the origins of Covid-19.