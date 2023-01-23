Pfizer press release: concerns over Cov Sars 2 vaccine safety and efficacy

A Pfizer press release titled 'Pfizer Responds to Research Claims'dated 27th January 2023, goes far beyond rebutting the Project Veritas report released on Twitter, a few days earlier. Down in the text of the press release after the rebuttal, Pfizer continued on and gave a lot of very concerning information on safety and efficacy of their Covid-19 vaccines.

Pfizer provided a lot of safety information on the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 bivalent vaccine, trademarked COMIRNATY.

Quoting straight from the Pfizer press statement, those who have taken the vaccine are told to

Seek medical attention right away if you have any of the following symptoms:



difficulty breathing, swelling of the face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over the body, dizziness, and weakness



Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) have occurred in some people who have received COMIRNATY® (COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA) or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. The observed risk is higher among adolescent males and adult males under 40 years of age than among females and older males, and the observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. In most of these people, symptoms began within a few days following receipt of the second dose of vaccine. The chance of having this occur is very low



Side effects that have been reported with these vaccines include: Severe allergic reactions

Non-severe allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, or swelling of the face

Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle)

Pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart)

Injection site pain

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Joint pain

Fever

Injection site swelling

Injection site redness

Nausea

Feeling unwell

Swollen lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy)

Decreased appetite

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Arm pain

Fainting in association with injection of the vaccine

Unusual and persistent irritability

Unusual and persistent poor feeding

Unusual and persistent fatigue or lack of energy

Unusual and persistent cool, pale skin

Dizziness These may not be all the possible side effects of these vaccines. Call the vaccination provider or healthcare provider about bothersome side effects or side effects that do not go away.

Further, the press release advised;

You should not get COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA), the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent if you have had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of COMIRNATY or the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or any ingredient in these vaccines



There is a remote chance that these vaccines could cause a severe allergic reaction. A severe allergic reaction would usually occur within a few minutes to 1 hour after getting a dose of the vaccine. For this reason, your vaccination provider may ask you to stay at the place where you received the vaccine for monitoring after vaccination. If you experience a severe allergic reaction, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest hospital.

Further, the press release warns against pregnancy;

Tell your vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: are pregnant, plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding

Finally, the press release stated;

The vaccine may not protect everyone.

The Pfizer press statement did not quantify the magnitude of risk. However, a study in the journal Vaccines, based on Pfizer's original trial data found the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccines had an excess risk of serious adverse events of special interest of 10.1 per 10,000 vaccinated (That's 1 in 1,000). The result for Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccine was reported at 15.1 per 10,000 vaccinated. Therefore, combined there is a 1 in 800 risk of adverse effects after taking a mRNA vaccine.

The latest data on vaccine efficacycomes from a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) report, examining the prevention of hospitalization ranges. The data concludes that 169,500 vaccines must be administrated to prevent one hospitalization.