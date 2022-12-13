Wennesland & Guterres stay mum on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

Tor Wennesland – UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) - and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres– continue to ignore the existence of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution (Saudi Solution) at their peril.

Neither Wennesland nor Guterres has mentioned the Saudi Solution once in their frequent meetings and briefings with the General Assembly and Security Council or in public comments since the Saudi-Solution was published on 8 June 2022.

The Saudi Solution calls for Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) to be merged into one territorial entity – shredding the failed two-state solution proposed by the United Nations Security Council in Resolution 2334 on 23 December 2016

Jordan, the PLO and Gaza have agreed to major revisions to the Saudi Solution - as I have recently revealed

I first drew Wennesland's attention to the Saudi Solution on 29 August 2022 in an email to two of Wennesland's staff:Murad Bakri Strategic Communications & Public Information Officer and Dvora FriedmanStrategic Communications & Public Information Assistant:

Following please find link to a peace proposal emanating from Saudi Arabia and published on 8 June 2022 calling for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one single territorial entity to be called The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine. https://english.alarabiya.net/in-translation/2022/06/08/The-Hashemite-Kingdom-of-Palestine Mr Wennesland has not to my knowledge made any comment on this proposal since its release. Is this correct? If not - could you please refer me to any statement he has made. Mr Wennesland has not included any mention of this Saudi proposal in his last three monthly briefings to the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East. Could Mr Wennesland please comment on why he has failed to do so? I am a journalist and intend using Mr Wennesland's reply to these questions in an article I am writing on the Saudi Plan. I would appreciate receiving a response within the next 72 hours. Kindly acknowledge receipt of this email.

No response or acknowledgment of this email was received – a fate that has similarly befallen many emails I have sent to Guterres relating to the Saudi Solution

Now Wennesland has done it again – failing to make any mention of the Saudi Solution at his quarterly briefing with the UN Security Council on 18 January.

Instead Wennesland had the gall to continue telling the Security Council:

The United Nations remains committed to supporting an end to the occupation and establishing a two State solution, with an independent and sovereign Palestinian State based on the 1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the capital of both States in line with UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

Not a word about the Saudi Solution – whose successful implementation could see the Jewish-Arab conflict ended and the UN two State solution consigned to the diplomatic graveyard after six years of going nowhere. No mention that Jordan, the PLO and Hamas have already agreed to revised terms of the Saudi Solution that could possibly expedite a signed peace agreement in 2023.

Wennesland issued the following warning:

Absent a collective effort by all, with strong support from the international community, spoilers and extremists will continue to pour more fuel on the fire and we will move still further from a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The United Nations' continuing failure to replace its own failed two-state solution with the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution - as revised by Jordan, the PLO and Hamas-– is now the greatest threat to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.