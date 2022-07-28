Support Us!

ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Will Djokovic win his 10th Australian Open title on Sunday?

By Andris Heks - posted Tuesday, 24 January 2023

With the 2023 Australian Open nearing its business end, the question is pertinent: ill the Djoker become the champion, the tenth time?

The answer may turn out to be an emphatic 'yes', or perhaps 'no'.

Djokovic came to Australia to round up his mouth-watering nine wins to ten this time, after he was deprived of that chance last year, courtesy of his deportation.

The stakes are enormous for him:

  • a pay cheque of nearly three million dollars,
  • matching Nadal's 22 record number of men's Grand Slams,
  • getting then only one match behind Serena Williams' 23 Grand Slam record,
  • upping his record as the winner of the most Australian Opens and
  • restoring his good relationship with Australia after last year's debacle.

Djokovic's comeback to Australia took off well.

The goodwill towards him was initiated by the current Federal Government annulling the three-year ban on his return to Australia that ensued from his deportation last year.

And the door has kept opening ever more widely towards his victory this year.

First, the world number one, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia had to give a miss to this year's Australian Open because of injury.

Then later, Nadal, the reigning champion, got injured and lost in the second round of this year's Australian Open.

Djokovic, to his great relief, was welcome by fans when he first stepped out on court in the Adelaide International 1 this year.

He cruised into the semi final against Medvedev there without difficulties, but then an incident happened which could potentially sabotage his ability to win the Australian Open.

Continued over the page...

About the Author

Andris Heks worked as a Production Assistant and Reporter on 'This Day Tonight', ABC TV's top rating pioneering Current Affairs Program and on 'Four Corners' from 1970 till 1972. His is the author of the play 'Ai Weiwei's Tightrope Act' and many of his articles can be viewed here: https://startsat60.com/author/andris-heks.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Andris Heks

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
