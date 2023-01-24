Support Us!

The Djoker has the last laugh

By Andris Heks - posted Friday, 16 June 2023

Novak Djokovic has such a smile on his face that it will be virtually impossible to wipe it off.

With his historic victory of the 2023 French Open he not only reclaimed his World Number One ranking but also became the highest-ranking Grand Slam Champion, beating his old rival, Nadal's record by one, at 23 won-trophies.

It is a record so high, that another male tennis player may never beat it.

Djokovic's critics hoped that Alcaraz could prevent Djokovic from winning the French Open.

But it was not to be.

He only could take one set off the Maestro in the semi-final.

And his Final opponent Ruud could not even win a single set against him.

Until a couple of years ago, men's tennis was ruled by the Federer, Nadal, Djokovic triumvirate.

At just about every Grand Slam, one of them triumphed.

The competition was fierce and you could never know which of the three would win the Grand Slam until the final was over.

Going back further, there was a healthy rivalry between McEnroe and Borg, then between Lendl and Stephen Edberg.

But by now the Federer, Nadal, Djokovic triumvirate has given way to the Djokovic tyranny.

About the Author

Andris Heks worked as a Production Assistant and Reporter on 'This Day Tonight', ABC TV's top rating pioneering Current Affairs Program and on 'Four Corners' from 1970 till 1972. His is the author of the play 'Ai Weiwei's Tightrope Act' and many of his articles can be viewed here: https://startsat60.com/author/andris-heks.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Andris Heks

