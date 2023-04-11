Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The Djoker versus the world

By Andris Heks - posted Monday, 15 July 2024

These growing feathers plucked from Djoko's wings
Will make him fly an ordinary pitch
Who else would soar above the view of men
And keep us all in servile fearfulness.
(Modified from Shakespeare's Julius Caesar)

Djokovic's younger tennis opponents could be forgiven wanting to chant these lines with relief after Alcaraz comprehensively defeated the Djoker in the Wimbledon 2024 Final.

The Djoker told the world with confidence before the Final that he would win this year's Wimbledon crown.

Advertisement

No matter how promising his younger opponents are, he said, they would just have to wait for putting their hands on the Wimbledon trophy until after he retired.

Well, Djoko's 21 year old finalist opponent, Alcaraz had different ideas.

In front of a stadium audience of fifteen thousand people, he crushed Djokovic in three straight sets in the Wimbledon Final, defending his crown from last year.

He so comprehensively outplayed Djokovic that I would have felt sorry for the Djoker had I not barracked wholeheartedly for an Alcaraz victory.

Whilst last year Alcaraz only won by the skin of his teeth in his first Wimbledon Final against Djokovic in a five-setter, this time he completely outplayed Djokovic.

And he won this time, in less than half the time it took him to defeat Djoko last year.

Advertisement

After Alcaraz won the first two sets with ease, one could still not be sure if Djokovic may not stage a 'Phoenix-rise-from-the ashes' stunt to win the next three sets.

For he did this numerous times before, against less resilient players than Alcaraz.

Indeed, in the third set when Alcaraz could have served the match out at 5:4, he lost his service game and Djokovic was able to push him to a tiebreaker.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  7. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Andris Heks worked as a Production Assistant and Reporter on 'This Day Tonight', ABC TV's top rating pioneering Current Affairs Program and on 'Four Corners' from 1970 till 1972. His is the author of the play 'Ai Weiwei's Tightrope Act' and many of his articles can be viewed here: https://startsat60.com/author/andris-heks.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Andris Heks

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy