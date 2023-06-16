Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

The win the world’s been waiting for!

By Andris Heks - posted Tuesday, 18 July 2023

I woke up early on Monday morning on the 17th of July 2023 in Australia's glorious Blue Mountains.

It was pitch dark and I had no idea what the time was.

I thought it might not be much later than midnight.

Advertisement

If so, I thought the Wimbledon Dream Final the tennis world was waiting for, might just have begun.

'Would it not be great if Alcaraz has already started his march towards victory? Even if he could stretch the game to five sets, that would shake the Djoker's conviction of invincibility,' I thought wishfully.

But let's think big: He will beat the Djoker in five sets.

Let's see what time it is?

I switch on the torch and I see the time: it is 4.30 am.

'Gee, the game is probably over,' I exclaim as I hear my ticker beating loud.

Advertisement

I Google the results and Alcaraz' name comes in pitch black letters on the top over the faint lettered Djokovic name, meaning the former won the match.

'Oh, my God,' I exclaim, 'Alcaraz did it at last! Bless his soul!'

Here is the result of the Wimbledon Final:

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Andris Heks worked as a Production Assistant and Reporter on 'This Day Tonight', ABC TV's top rating pioneering Current Affairs Program and on 'Four Corners' from 1970 till 1972. His is the author of the play 'Ai Weiwei's Tightrope Act' and many of his articles can be viewed here: https://startsat60.com/author/andris-heks.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Andris Heks

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment Comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy