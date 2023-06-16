The win the world’s been waiting for!

I woke up early on Monday morning on the 17th of July 2023 in Australia's glorious Blue Mountains.

It was pitch dark and I had no idea what the time was.

I thought it might not be much later than midnight.

If so, I thought the Wimbledon Dream Final the tennis world was waiting for, might just have begun.

'Would it not be great if Alcaraz has already started his march towards victory? Even if he could stretch the game to five sets, that would shake the Djoker's conviction of invincibility,' I thought wishfully.

But let's think big: He will beat the Djoker in five sets.

Let's see what time it is?

I switch on the torch and I see the time: it is 4.30 am.

'Gee, the game is probably over,' I exclaim as I hear my ticker beating loud.

I Google the results and Alcaraz' name comes in pitch black letters on the top over the faint lettered Djokovic name, meaning the former won the match.

'Oh, my God,' I exclaim, 'Alcaraz did it at last! Bless his soul!'

Here is the result of the Wimbledon Final: