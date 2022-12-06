Support Us!

UN continues obscene silence on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 18 January 2023

My latest article revealing that Jordan, the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Hamas have seemingly agreed to the creation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine - trashing the failed two-State solution proposed by the UN since 2016 - has brought no response from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

On 10 January I forwarded my article to Stephane Dujarric, Guterres’ spokesperson, asking him:

For how much longer can the Secretary-General refuse to acknowledge even the existence of this alternative solution to the UN's failed two-state solution?

On 3 January I had written to Mr Dujarric:

I note the Secretary General stated on 19 December: ‘We owe it to people to find solutions, to fight back, and to act”, said Secretary-General António Guterres. “At times, discreetly but always with determination, we will fight back.’

I certainly hope the Secretary General has finally decided to bring the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution to the General Assembly and Security Council for consideration as an alternative to the two-State solution unsuccessfully pursued by the UN since the passing of UNSCR 2334 in 2016.

I hope that I might receive an acknowledgement of this email by return and a considered statement from the Secretary General that I can publish in response to this latest article within the next 72 hours.

Both emails - along with many others enclosing earlier articles- were not even acknowledged by Mr Dujarric.

Guterres should rename Dujarric: The Non-Spokesperson for the Secretary General.

Guterres heads the following massive UN anti-Israel administration that vilifies and denigrates Israel on a daily basis; that would disintegrate if the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution was successfully implemented:

  • Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP): 

Established in 1975 to enable the 1964-invented “Palestinians” to exercise falsely –claimed inalienable rights to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty without external interference; to return to their homes and property from which they had been displaced. 

  • United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA):

The author has a Facebook Page: “Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters”

Author’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

