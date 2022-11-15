Support Us!

Security Council should adopt Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

By David Singer - posted Friday, 30 December 2022

The United Nations Security Council needs to urgently consider adopting the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine solution - following the warning delivered on 19 December by Tor Wennesland – UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process.

Addressing the Security Council Wennesland advised:

Clashes, protests, attacks, Israeli security operations, including in Area A, and settler-related violence have continued. In 2022 to date, over one hundred and fifty Palestinians and more than twenty Israelis have been killed in the West Bank and Israel, the highest numbers of fatalities in years.

Wennesland was concerned that Security Council Resolution 2334passed on 23 December 2016 had failed to achieve its objective six years later: the creation of an independent Palestinian Arab State between Israel and Jordan (two-State solution)

Wennesland unwisely chose to blame Israel:

Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, remains deeply concerning. Settlements constitute a flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law. They undermine the prospects of achieving a two-State solution by systematically eroding the possibility of establishing a contiguous, independent, viable and sovereign Palestinian State."

He reminded the Security Council:

As I told the Council in my briefing last month, seeking to freeze this conflict or manage it in perpetuity are not viable options. There is no substitute for a legitimate political process that will resolve the core issues driving the conflict.

Wennesland was correct but his proposed recommendation for "a legitimate political process" fell far short of what is required:

In line with the recommendations that I made to this Council in November, I urge the parties, along with regional States and the broader international community to take concrete steps that will change the negative trajectory on the ground and have an immediate impact on Palestinian and Israeli lives, while, at the same time, ensuring these steps are anchored in a political framework that moves the parties forward towards the establishment of two States.

Clinging to the failed two-State solution 6 years after its endorsement by Security Council Resolution 2334 and 20 years after first being proposed by the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative – is a futile exercise.

Wennesland's recommendation will only see the conflict being indefinitely perpetuated – not ended.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine.

