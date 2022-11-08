Support Us!

Israel set to uncork Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine genie at UN

By David Singer - posted Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Israel is readying to uncork the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine genie at the United Nations ending UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Process Torr Wennesland's' efforts to keep the Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution (Saudi Solution) from being discussed as a replacement for the failed UN 20 years-old two state solution.

The Saudi Solution was published on 8 June 2022 in the Saudi Government-controlled Al Arabiya News. Its author, Ali Shihabi, advises Saudi Arabia's King-designate, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Mohammed Bin Salman. on the development of Neom – a new $500 billion mega city the size of Israel

The Saudi Solution calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity to be called The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine, having its capital in Amman, not Jerusalem.

It supersedes the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative spawned by Saudi Arabia and embraced by the UN. It calls for:

the establishment of a sovereign independent Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since June 4, 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UN stands to become totally irrelevant if it continues to refuse to discuss the Saudi Solution following Danny Danon, Israel's former ambassador to the United Nations, claiming at the first Abraham Accords Global Leadership Summit  that Saudi Arabia may be one of the next nations to normalize relations with Israel.

Danon stated:

We have been in contact with the Saudis for years. I worked personally with them at the United Nations on matters of regional stability and security. It's just a matter of time before courageous leaders step out of the shadows and full peace is achieved between all the children of Abraham. .. I expect we'll see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia this year

This was good news for those seeking an end to the 100 years-old Jewish/Arab conflict but bad news for the UN which continues to stubbornly support the two-state solution whilst refusing to even acknowledge the existence of the game-changing Saudi Solution since its publication six months ago.

It beggars belief that on 30 November the UN General Assembly adopted five resolutions on the questions of Palestine and the Middle East without one speaker uttering the words "Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine Solution", whose successful implementation would see the Arab populations in Gaza, part of the West Bank and the wretched UNRWA camps in Lebanon and Syria becoming citizens of that newly-created territorial entity.

Cheikh Niang (Senegal), Chair of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, introduced its annual report containing developments relating to the question of Palestine between 1 September 2021 and 31 August 2022 which contained not one reference to the Saudi Solution in its 27 pages.

Please join my Facebook Page: “Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine supporters”

Author’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

 

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

