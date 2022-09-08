Support Us!

Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine sinks UN failed two-state solution

By David Singer - posted Tuesday, 18 October 2022

UK Labour Friends of Israel (UKLFI) has sunk any possibility of a new Palestinian Arab state being created between Israel and Jordan - unsuccessfully promoted by the United Nations for the last 29 years – detailing 30 steps considered necessary before negotiations can be resumed.

These steps are:

Step 1: Tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Step 2: Freeze settlement building

Step 3: End the Palestinian Authority's payment of salaries to convicted terrorists and the payment of rewards to the families of "martyrs"

Step 4: Support the establishment of an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peaceâ€¯and re-establish UK support for peace-building work

Step 5: Encourage Arab states to normalise relations with Israel and deepen the Abraham Accords

Step 6: Increase work permits for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza

Step 7: Ensure transportational contiguity for Palestinians

Step 8: Support Jerusalem as capital of Israel and future Palestinian state

Step 9: Ensure enforcement of UNSCR 1701, international action to prevent Hezbollah's precision-missile project and attacks on Israel

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

