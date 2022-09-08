Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine sinks UN failed two-state solution

UK Labour Friends of Israel (UKLFI) has sunk any possibility of a new Palestinian Arab state being created between Israel and Jordan - unsuccessfully promoted by the United Nations for the last 29 years – detailing 30 steps considered necessary before negotiations can be resumed.

These steps are:

Step 1: Tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Step 2: Freeze settlement building

Step 3: End the Palestinian Authority's payment of salaries to convicted terrorists and the payment of rewards to the families of "martyrs"

Step 4: Support the establishment of an International Fund for Israeli-Palestinian Peaceâ€¯and re-establish UK support for peace-building work

Step 5: Encourage Arab states to normalise relations with Israel and deepen the Abraham Accords

Step 6: Increase work permits for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza

Step 7: Ensure transportational contiguity for Palestinians

Step 8: Support Jerusalem as capital of Israel and future Palestinian state

Step 9: Ensure enforcement of UNSCR 1701, international action to prevent Hezbollah's precision-missile project and attacks on Israel