Wennesland in La-La Land ignoring Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

By David Singer - posted Monday, 15 August 2022

It is amazing to think that one of the highest ranking United Nations officials dealing with the Palestine question -Tor Wennesland - could address the Security Council on the current situation without telling that august body of a significant new proposal that could finally end this 100-years old unresolved Jewish-Arab conflict.

That proposal – emanating from Saudi Arabia – calls for the merger of Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one single territorial entity to be called The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine.

Its author Ali Shihabi is a confidante and staunch defender of Saudi Arabia's next King – Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Shihabi is a member of the Advisory Board of NEOM – Bin Salman's proposed $500 billion megacity of the future to be built from the ground up in Northern Saudi Arabia strategically-located on an area of land equal to the size of Israel.

Shihabi's solution was published in Al Arabiya Newsreportedly 60% majority owned by the Saudi Government.

According to MEMRI - the political editor of the Jordanian news outlet jo24.net has written:

This article must not be seen as a mere opinion piece published by media, since that happens [only] in democratic countries. In contrast, on the [Saudi] Al-Arabiya channel, not one letter is published without a minute examination, and therefore the article necessarily expresses Al-Arabiya's [position]

Wennesland:

  • Is the most credentialed and best informed official in the UN on developments affecting the peace process in former Palestine.
  • Possesses the longest title at the UN: United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and the Secretary-General's Personal Representative to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the Envoy of the Secretary-General to the Quartet
  • Is the focal point on the ground for UN support in all political and diplomatic efforts related to the peace process
  • Heads The Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) that employs 65 people - established in June 1994 following the signing of the Oslo Accords.

Yet Wennesland addressed the Security Council on 27 June and made not one reference to the Saudi Plan which Shihabi had released just 19 days earlier.

It seems inconceivable that Wennesland was then unaware of this Saudi plan. Why didn't he inform the Security Council of its existence and direct his Deputy Special Coordinator Lynn Hastings to do so one month later?

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

