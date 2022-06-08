Biden rejects Saudi plan for Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

President Biden's support for the creation of an additional Arab State between Israel and Jordan constitutes his clear rejection of a Saudi plan to merge Jordan, Gaza and part of the West Bank into one territorial entity to be called "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine" ("Saudi Solution")

Biden's decision to pursue the failed policy adopted by President Obama and Biden as Vice President between 2011 and 2016 ("Obama/Biden two-state solution") was confirmed in Bethlehem on 15 July:

Today, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. President Biden reaffirmed the enduring ties between the Palestinian and American peoples and underscored his commitment to a two-state solution on the 1967 lines with land swaps mutually agreed by the Israelis and Palestinians. He also highlighted the importance of direct negotiations leading to an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel, both enjoying secure and recognized borders, allowing the two peoples to live side-by-side in peace and security.

Biden made this specific commitment even though admitting on arriving in Israel two days earlier:

The two-state solution is still the best way to ensure peace and democracy for Israelis and Palestinians; however, I don't see a near horizon for this solution.

Biden's refusal to consider or even comment on the Saudi Solution since its publication six weeks ago in a Saudi Royal Family-owned news outlet – was replicated when Biden held meetings on 16 July with:

Saudi Arabia's King Salman

King Salman's son and successor Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in what was described as an "extended working session" and

The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

In none of those meetings was the Saudi Solution raised or discussed – as the White House:

Detailed Fact Sheet and

Joint Statement by Biden and the GCC

make very clear.

Biden's return to the Obama/Biden two-state solution enunciated by President Obama on 19 May 2011 is unfathomable: