Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereďż˝s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Kyrgios’ Wimbledon final adventure

By Andris Heks - posted Thursday, 14 July 2022

Kyrgios is arguably the most instinctually talented player on the professional tennis circuit.

When able to stay in charge of his game, he demonstrated over and over again, he could beat anyone.

But for great natural instinct to translate to enduring success, it must be accompanied by adequate execution of the shots on a regular basis.

Advertisement

For that the player must be fit, well prepared and able to give his undivided attention to every ball played.

As Federer has remarked – success at the top of tennis requires ten per cent genius and ninety per cent hard yakka.

Kyrgios' Achilles hill shows when he begins to lose points.

Then he finds himself having two opponents: one, on the other side of the court, but the other, on his side: his negative shadow.

His disintegration, often ending up in painful self-implosion, typically starts with his frustrated waving his head, from side to side.

This is the beginning of his negative shadow entering the court and often progressively taking charge of his game away from his instinctual genius.

Advertisement

This disapproving head movement tends to continue even when he scores beautifully, as if waving a finger at him: 'Hey, you are not off the hook!'

Soon audible negative self-talk follows, getting louder and louder, with this distraction occupying more and more of his attention away from the ball he is supposed to play.

This is an incredibly painful process even to watch as he, step by step, saps his own energy through self-division.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  5. 3
  6. 4
  8. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

5 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Andris Heks worked as a Production Assistant and Reporter on 'This Day Tonight', ABC TV's top rating pioneering Current Affairs Program and on 'Four Corners' from 1970 till 1972. His is the author of the play 'Ai Weiwei's Tightrope Act' and many of his articles can be viewed here: https://startsat60.com/author/andris-heks.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Andris Heks

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 5 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy