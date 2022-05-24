Support Us!

UN, EU, Jordan & USA keep mum on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine

By David Singer - posted Wednesday, 6 July 2022

The United Nations (UN), European Union (EU) Jordan and America (USA) continue to keep mum by refusing to comment on the Saudi Arabian proposal to unify Jordan, Gaza and part of Judea and Samaria (West Bank) into one territorial entity to be named "The Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine"

The detailed Saudi proposal was set out in an article published on 8 June writtenby Ali Shihabi – a confidante of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - designated to be Saudi Arabia's next King.

The Saudi plan directly challenges UN, EU, Jordan and US positions argued for decades that the only solution to ending the conflict between Arabs and Jews is the creation for the first time in history of a 23rd Arab State between Israel and Jordan.

Despite their unrelenting and determined efforts to bring this solution to fruition since its adoption by the EU at the Venice Summit on 13 June 1980 – that goal has proved incapable of being achieved.

On 31 July 1988 Jordan's King Hussein hopped on the EU bandwagon and:

  • Terminated Jordanian citizenship enjoyed by all West Bank Arab residents for the previous 38 years.
  • Renounced all Jordanian claims to the West Bank annexed by Jordan between 1950 and 1967

  • Dissolved the Jordanian parliament (half of whose members were West Bank representatives),
  • Ceased salary payments to 21,000 West Bank civil servants, and
  • Ordered that West Bank Palestinian passports be converted to two-year travel documents.

Jordan left the fate of the West Bank and its abandoned Jordanian-citizen population in the hands of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

The PLO subsequently rejected offers of a separate stateproposed by the:

The EU and Jordan push for this separate-state solution between Israel and Jordan was made as recently as 2 June 2022:

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

