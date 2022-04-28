Support Us!

Biden should push for Jordan & Israel to divide Judea & Samaria

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 23 June 2022

President Biden's proposed visit to the "West Bank" is promising to end up becoming a fruitless trip to an artificially-coined destination supposedly inhabited by a mythical ancient "Palestinian people".

This scenario is far removed from the biblical and historic realities that had existed for 3000 years prior to 24 April 1950 - when Biden's destination was called "Judea and Samaria" –the ancient and biblical heartland of the Jewish people.

Biden's Press Secretary - Karine Jean-Pierre –exposed Biden's – and her - apparent ignorance of these indisputable facts when announcing the President's forthcoming visit in these terms:

The President will also visit the West Bank to consult with the Palestinian Authority and to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people.

United Nations resolutions and Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) propaganda has used Jean-Pierre's faux narrative since 1967 in a concerted effort to deny the Jewish people have any right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem under article 6 of the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the 1945 United Nations Charter.

This post-1967 narrative differs from that used on 1 December 1948 when a conference organized in Jericho and attended by numerous Arab delegations including mayors of Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, the Arab Legion Military Governor General and military governors from all districts, and other notables adopted the following resolution:

Palestine Arabs desire unity between Transjordan and Arab Palestine and therefore make known their wish that Arab Palestine be annexed immediately to Transjordan. They also recognize Abdullahas their King and request him proclaim himself King of new territory.

The Jericho Conference came after:

  • The Mandatory Power – Great Britain – had granted independence on 27 June 1946 to Transjordan – 78% of the territory comprised in the 1922 Mandate for Palestine located East of the Jordan River
  • Transjordan had invaded Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem– 4% of the Mandate territorylocated West of the Jordan River – on !5 May 1948 - driving out all the Jews living there as it assumed control of these areas.

The Jericho resolution confirms:

  • There was then no identifiable "Palestinian people" – only "Palestine Arabs".

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

