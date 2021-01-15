How healthy is our democracy?

The 2019 Australian federal election was for Labor to lose.

Opinion polls agreed that Labor would win but the Coalition still fell over the line.

Mr Morrison called it a miracle.

Many others saw that defeat at least partially due to the traction on the electorate of a combined scare campaign, whipped up mainly by the Coalition, Clive Palmer and the Murdoch media against Labor.

John Howard never stopped asserting to the electorate that the Coalition was the superior economic and security manager of Australia.

Labor was depicted as a disaster in both.

This scare campaign seems to have worked for Mr Howard for 12 years and was retained as the mantra for subsequent coalition governments.

However, Mr Howard seemed to eventually get out of touch with public opinion and he lost the trust of the majority of the electorate to such extent that even the anti-Labor scare campaign could not get him re-elected.

This may have happened to Mr Morrison too now.

He is seen as a bully and one who refuses to take responsibility for his mistakes.

Even Morrison is trying to distance himself from Morrison.

He is preoccupied with religious rights but not with religious discriminations against non-heterosexuals.