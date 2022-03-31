Jordan, Arab League and UN fuel Jew-hatred on Temple Mount

Jordan, the Arab League and the UN's failure to condemn the virulent Jew-hatred on public display during Ramadan at Islam's third holiest religious site – the Al-Aksa Mosque – located on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem - is despicable.

Thousands of rioters defiled what is venerated as a Muslim Holy Shrine -- converting it into a rallying point for flag-waving slogan-shouting Palestinian Arabs armed with rocks and Molotov cocktails to vent their hatred against Jews pictured below:

Clauses 9.1 and 9.2 of the 1994 Israel-Jordan Peace Treaty state:

9.1. Each Party will provide freedom of access to places of religious and historical significance. 9.2. In this regard, in accordance with the Washington Declaration, Israel respects the present special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Muslim Holy shrines in Jerusalem. When negotiations on the permanent status will take place, Israel will give high priority to the Jordanian historic role in these shrines.

The reaction in the Jordanian Parliament to the rioting - expressed by Jordan's Prime Minister - Bisher Al-Khasawneh - was incredulous:

I salute every Palestinian, and all the employees of the Jordanian Islamic Waqf, who proudly stand like minarets, hurling their stones in a volley of clay at the Zionist sympathizers defiling the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli occupation government

Instead of publicly condemning his Prime Minister's provocative and offensive remarks and pledging to uphold the terms of Jordan's Peace Treaty with Israel – Jordan's King Abdullah phoned Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi when they:

...stressed the need to cease all illegal and provocative Israeli measures in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Arab League called on Israel to end Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount - warning it was a flagrant affront to Muslim feelings that could trigger wider conflict.