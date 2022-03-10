UN General Assembly majority greenlights Russia's rape of Ukraine

The UN General Assembly completely lost its moral compass when it voted on 7 April for Russia's suspension from the Human Rights Council - with only 93 of its 193 member Nations voting to do so.

The voting records (see below) show that within the space of just 14 days:

47 Nations - voting on 24 March (the first resolution) to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine - failed to vote to boot Russia from the Human Rights Council on 7 April (the second resolution)

Those 47 Nations had embraced the first resolution's principled position:

Recognizing that the military offensive of the Russian Federation inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine and its humanitarian consequences are on a scale that the international community has not seen in Europe in decades, Reiterating the call of the Secretary-General to the Russian Federation to stop its military offensive, as well as his call to establish a ceasefire and to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations, Recalling its demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

14 days later these 47 Nations were unable to follow through and administer even the mildest of rebukes on Russia for blatantly ignoring this clarion call.

5 Nations supporting Russia in opposing the first resolution had increased to 24 after voting on the second resolution.

38 fence-sitting Nations abstaining on the first resolution had seen their numbers jump to 58 after voting on the second resolution.

10 Nations who refused to vote at all on the first resolution saw their numbers increase to 18 after voting on the second resolution.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his bloated massive bureaucracy attempted to cover up this shameful day of infamy in the UN's history.

The UN Meetings Coverage and Press Releases deceptively reported: