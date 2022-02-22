Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Jordan-PLO-Egypt negotiations with Israel could be key to peace

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 31 March 2022

The Negev Summit (Summit) taking place on 27 and 28 March – hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid - could be the catalyst for promoting the beginning of direct negotiations - without preconditions - between Israel, Jordan, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Egypt - on the allocation of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza.

Summit attendees will include:

Advertisement
  • US Secretary for State Antony Blinken
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani,
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco Nasser Bourita, and
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Shoukry.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safdi will be meeting PLO leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah during the Summit. However - according to Israel's Channel N12 - al-Safdi may join the Summit before the event is concluded.

On 18 March Principal Deputy Spokesperson in the US State Department – Jalina Porter – had announced Blinken's visit to the Middle East without mentioning the Summit.

Porter articulated the Biden Administration's views on creating a second Palestinian Arab State in former Palestine – in addition to Jordan:

...the Biden-Harris administration believes that there should be a viable and democratic Palestinian state living in peace alongside a Jewish and democratic state. We believe that a negotiated two-state solution is the best way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the administration has also made clear on numerous occasions that Israelis and Palestinians alike equally deserve to live in security, prosperity, and freedom.

Porter's choice of the term "Israeli-Palestinian conflict" was unfortunate. A more appropriate term would have been the "Arab-Jewish conflict" which has been raging unresolved in former Palestine for more than 100 years – long before the terms "Israelis"and "Palestinians" were created in 1948 and 1964 respectively.

Advertisement

In this long-running conflict every word counts.

United Nations General Assembly Resolution 181 - passed in 1947 - had called for Western Palestine - today called Israel, Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza – to be partitioned into one Arab State and one Jewish State. This area comprised 22% of the territory in the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine.

Jerusalem was to become a separate entity to be governed by a special international regime.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy