UN should use Israel-bashing model to oust Russia from Ukraine

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly needs to stop its pious bleating and move to immediately set up a network of Ukrainian-dedicated agencies to try and force Russia to end its invasion and occupation of Ukraine – adopting the same model it has established in trying to force Israel's withdrawal from Judea and Samaria (West Bank) over the last 50 years.

The General Assembly has failed in Israel's case – because:

Sovereignty remains unallocated and still in dispute between Jews and Arabs after 100 years

Israel has the legal right to reconstitute the Jewish National Home there pursuant to articles 6 and 25 of the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and article 80 of the UN Charter

Any Israeli withdrawal can only occur after secure and recognised boundaries are fixed pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 242.

However Russia's invasion of the sovereign territory of another UN member state challenges the UN's continued existence – as UN Secretary-General Assembly Antonio Guterres has pointed out:

It is wrong. It is against the Charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible.

Reversing Russia's flagrant violation of the UN Charter justifies the General Assembly adopting its Israel-bashing model to establish the following Ukrainian-dedicated agencies to humiliate and bash Russia into withdrawing from Ukraine:

1. Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Ukrainian People (CEIRUP):

To institute a programme that will enable the Ukrainian people to exercise their inalienable rights to self-determination, national independence and sovereignty without external interference; to return to their homes and property from which they have been displaced.

2. Department for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs' (DPPA) Division for Ukrainian Rights:

To serve as the Secretariat of CEIRUP and provide the following core functions:

Organising the meetings of CEIRUP and its Bureau at UN Headquarters;