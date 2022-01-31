Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Hereï¿½s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

UNGA action must now replace divisive Russia-Ukraine talkfest

By David Singer - posted Thursday, 10 March 2022

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has given credence to the oft-used statement that "Truth is always the first casualty of war".

Addressing the media after the UN General Assembly (UNGA) had resolved by 141 votes to 5 to demand that Russia "immediately, completely and unconditionally" withdraw its military forces from Ukraine - Guterres stated:

The General Assembly has spoken.
As Secretary-General, it is my duty to stand by this resolution and be guided by its call.
The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear:
End hostilities in Ukraine - now.
Silence the guns - now.
Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy - now.
The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine must be respected in line with the UN Charter.
We don't have a moment to lose.
The brutal effects of the conflict are plain to see.
But as bad as the situation is for the people in Ukraine right now, it threatens to get much, much worse.
The ticking clock is a time bomb ...
... Today's resolution reflects a central truth.
The world wants an end to the tremendous human suffering in Ukraine.

Advertisement

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson supported Guterres with this equally-misleading fatuous statement:

Rarely has the contrast between right and wrong been so stark, 141 countries voted to condemn Putin.

The General Assembly's message was not that loud and clear - or as stark – as a closer analysis of the recorded votes reveals (See diagram):

Notably:

The world's two most populated countries – China and India – representing 36.1% of the world's population - abstained from voting.

  • 12 countries failed to vote.
  • 35 countries abstained from voting.
  • Those 47 countries abstaining or not voting represent 54.72% of the world's population and 24.35% of the 193 member states in the United Nations.
Advertisement

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. - Linda Thomas-Greenfield - said before the vote:

We believe this is a simple vote, Vote yes if you believe U.N. member states, including your own, have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for his [Putin's] actions. Vote yes if you believe in upholding the U.N. Charter and everything this institution stands for.

Thomas-Greenfield's message obviously failed to resonate with those 47 abstaining or non-voting countries.

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

1 post so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by David Singer

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Article Tools
Comment 1 comment
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy