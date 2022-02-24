Publicly pillorying men

International Women's Day, has become just another opportunity, because of the sins of a very small minority of men to lump all men under one umbrella as perpetrators and oppressors and to pillory all the members of the male gender.

Pillorying was a method once used to publicly humiliate criminals. The pillory was set up in public places so the public could take part in the process of humiliation. In England, it was restricted for people convicted of perjury or subornation (which in my opinion seems to be extremely prevalent in certain situations at this present time).

In The Australian, columnist Janet Albrechtsen covered the Alan Tudge affair and the dangers of #metoo going too far and how Tudge was being publicly pilloried. This is, just one example of the hundreds, perhaps thousands of cases out there.

Advertisement



The Weekend Australia has learned that the Thom inquiry was provided with detailed evidence to refute all of Ms Miller's allegations, including hundreds of text messages, emails and other written communications from Ms Miller to Mr Tudge Lynch mobs come and lynch mobs go – from the women of Salem to the Ku Klux Klan to McCarthyism – but until political leaders are prepared to stand up to this behaviour, it will get worse.

Janice Fiamengo in The Feminist Whisper Network covers instances that were pre #metoo.

Today, the internet and the media have become the new pillory, to publicly humiliate and shame, one gender only. The male gender has become the pariah in the court of public opinion. The Federal Governments new Safety Respect Equity website is dressed up much like the propaganda film Triumph of the Will.

SafetyRespectEquity.org is far from being impartial and fair as it is highly emotive by design, because as Brene' Brown said; "once emotions are driving, logic and rational thought get locked in the trunk". It is far easier to manipulate people when emotions are driving than people who are logical, critical and rational thinkers.

International women's day, instead of celebrating the uniqueness of femininity has become another opportunity in the war against men, to shame and humiliate the whole male gender for the sins of a few. As Grace Tame says there are "conversations that we need to have", but in my opinion, there are very few adults in the room, capable of having those conversations.

Brene Brown observes:

Advertisement



Shame is never a production way to inspire change. Shame them is not going to make them shift. Let me shame you, berate you. I know we all have deeply passionate political and cultural beliefs, but shame and humiliation will never be effective social justice tools, they are tools of oppression.Rather than building narrative trust with you, I am taking over the narrative because that is Not my lived experience.

Professor Janice Fiamengo noticed that it wasn't the male students in her classes who were being privileged, but it was the women in her classes who by all measures were extremely advantaged and privileged. All the women who appear in this video are far better off than their grandmothers ever were, and they are far better off than their grandfathers.

Or as Melanie Phillps author of The Feminised Britain and the Neutered Male points out "...women of the west...are in fact, the most free, the most independent the most educated and the richest women in the world today".

The Australian government spends $325 million on female health and men's health issues don't even make it to the table with the $19.7 million National Men's Health Strategy.

Three in four suicides are men, yet most Government spending on suicide prevention is targeted at women, according to an analysis by the Australian Men's Health Forum (AMHF).

The above expenditure disparities indicate that between women and men there exists a huge empathy gap. The disparity in expenditure on health shows that the male gender is classified covertly as being disposable, and the lives and welfare of females are considered to be far more important. So much for the delusion of equity.