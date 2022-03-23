Relational aggression and researchers

It is extremely common today to find academic research papers that present men in a negative stereotypical manner and for the media to publish articles based on the findings of that particular research. These are areas where men feature prominently such as in cases of violence, sexual harassment and assault, which are the main areas of focus for the researchers and mainly journalists who are female.

The question is, what purpose does it serve for academic researchers to focus constantly on areas where men can be portrayed mainly as perpetrators and abusers, whilst ignoring other roles or situations and life experiences of the male gender?

Portraying. the male gender in a negative stereotypical manner, has become the anchoring heuristic. The street light effect and motivated reasoning became strongly established last century. Eeva Sodhi (vale) noticed that until the 1990's almost research on victimization was conducted by interviewing only women. (Fear as a Weapon in Gender Wars). Melaine Phillips, also noted that surveys drew their conclusions by only asking women, not men. Never asking Men, pertinent questions has become the framework of Academic Research.

"Research stops! When women stop being victims." Dr Warren Farrell.

Researchers have identified a method used by schoolgirls of writing nasty notes or telling bad or false stories. This results in their victim being ridiculed and socially isolated. This forms a part of the repertoire of relational or indirect aggression.

Social Work is a female-dominated field and Jordan Kosberg (2002) discovered social work literature focused mainly on women and gay men. Heterosexual men, when they were written about in Social work literature it was from a negative perspective. Nehami Baum; The Unheard Gender: The Neglect of Men as Social Work Clients (2016).

Creating an academic research framework where the male gender is perpetually portrayed in a negative stereotypical manner as perpetrators. Drives a wedge, a wedge of suspicion where men are automatically judged to be guilty.

As female bullies mature their techniques become more subtle and sophisticated. Academic Research based on the framework of only researching men as perpetrators and abusers is perhaps the most sophisticated technique. Hiding relational aggression in the form of academic research findings, closely followed by vigilantly articles written mostly by female journalists. Under the guise of gender equality.

Purposely driving a wedge between the genders creates an environment of suspicion and mistrust. It destroys relationships and has a corroding effect on western society. Jordan Peterson and Elon Musk both note that the Western Society seems to be heading for a population crash.

