The future is female

The ABC our "once benevolent Aunty" has become the source of a love hate relationship for many of the Australian population as she has insidiously become more malevolent. There are voices within Australia calling for Australians to cut ties with their Aunty who is no longer benign.

Our Aunty is now employing more "spin sisters" to sell misery and unhappiness to the women of Australia. Recent articles written by the "Spin Sisters" and published on the ABC website are beginning to show what an Australian female future will look like.

We are told that a Female Future will be a kinder more sensitive, equal, and caring world. I suppose these people have never worked within the female field of nursing or have even heard of the covert problems associated with female bullying called"Relational aggression" otherwise known as "horizontal violence".

"Women more likely to face health costs under Medicare, experts say, raising concerns about 'gender bias.'"

Examining and analysing the shocking claims made in this article which are used to demonstrate a Medicare gender bias, shows a distorted representation of the real facts.

There is no regulation for consultancy fees charged by doctors, and doctors within the same clinical practice can and do charge different consultancy fees for the same procedure. The fees charged by a surgeon for a simple hernia repair, will vary widely across the country.

'Breast cancer left Lisa Evans about $20,000 out of pocket, but the cost of monitoring her health will continue for the rest of her life. For the 57-year-old, her ongoing expenses are a stark contrast to her brother, who was diagnosed with lung cancer a year after she became ill. "He hasn't paid anything near what I paid," she said. "I don't understand why I'm paying. The costs have been debilitating."' She is one of many people questioning whether costs in the health system disproportionately disadvantage women.

As member of the ABC's specialist reporting team Walkley Award winner, Alison Branley begins her article with the highly emotive hook "Breast Cancer" and how it left Lisa Evans financially out of pocket. Lisa then goes on to say that her brother's lung cancer cost him nothing.

For the lazy intellectual this appears to be so shocking, but the reader is being tricked.

Firstly, breast cancer and lung cancer are two very different diseases and the way they are medically and surgically treated is also vastly different.

Secondly, how breast cancer is treated and managed in women varies enormously due to a wide variety of factors, such as the type of cancer, how widespread it is, etcetera. Surgeons and Oncologists fees are not regulated in the Private sector, so the costs each woman experiences will vary enormously depending on where she lives, for example, Sydney North shore compared to Wagga Wagga.

Thirdly, it is her use of gender - women versus men, female breast cancer versus male lung cancer - which is used to trick the brain. Women also experience lung cancer, and for women who are treated for lung cancer, their costs will be totally different to the costs for women who are treated for breast cancer.