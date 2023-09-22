Support Us!

Like what you've read?

On Line Opinion is the only Australian site where you get all sides of the story. We don't
charge, but we need your support. Here�s how you can help.

  • Advertise

    We have a monthly audience of 70,000 and advertising packages from $200 a month.

  • Volunteer

    We always need commissioning editors and sub-editors.

  • Contribute

    Got something to say? Submit an essay.


 The National Forum   Donate   Your Account   On Line Opinion   Forum   Blogs   Polling   About   
On Line Opinion logo ON LINE OPINION - Australia's e-journal of social and political debate

Subscribe!
Subscribe




On Line Opinion is a not-for-profit publication and relies on the generosity of its sponsors, editors and contributors. If you would like to help, contact us.
___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

Spin sisters and the poison pen.

By Phillip Hickox - posted Thursday, 12 October 2023

It begs to question as to why The Australian newspaper saw fit to publish this article by Nikki Gemmell: "After the Women's World Cup, the future is roaring at dinosaur men". This is far from the truth as represented in these articles by other authors: The Empress Jenni Hermoso Has No Clothes

A Kiss Is Just a Kiss. The uproar over a fleeting outburst of uninhibited joy is ludicrous.

Telling bad or false stories as well as writing nasty notes are techniques used in female bullying behaviours. This is supported by factual research, not opinion. In a nutshell, this article in my opinion, has been deliberately written in a manner that is not only highly inflammatory and extremely sexist, but it is also denigrating the male gender - an extremely good example of demagogy.

Advertisement

The hypocrisy begins in the first sentence where she (her pronoun I assume) says;

Imagine if we grew up in a world without labels

She then goes on to liberally apply labels to the male gender and incorrectly assign blame to the wrong gender.

The patriarchy sticks its reductive little labels on women, has always done so; females exist under the great thumb of male expectation.

Yet if she bothered to expand her knowledge a little more, she might, just have discovered that it is not the patriarchy that conditions little girls and boys, but the mothers. Mothers are the people who are most responsible for transferring sexist attitudes, a study suggests.

One of the issues with the media Spin Sisters and their poison pens is the blinkered view of the world and the streetlight effect in the articles that they write. As Gemmell says

Advertisement

Men have kept us weak, quiet, subservient over millennia, in a vast ghosting; ignoring and reducing our achievements, strength, voice."

Modesta Pozzo in 1590 wrote;

Don't we see that men's rightful task is to go out to work and wear themselves out trying to accumulate wealth, as they were our factors or stewards, so that we can remain at home like the lady of the house directing work and enjoying the profit of their labors)

Continued over the page...

  1. Pages:
  3. Page 1
  4. 2
  6. All

Discuss in our Forums

See what other readers are saying about this article!

Click here to read & post comments.

2 posts so far.

Share this:
reddit this reddit thisbookmark with del.icio.us Del.icio.usdigg thisseed newsvineSeed NewsvineStumbleUpon StumbleUponsubmit to propellerkwoff it

About the Author

Phillip Hickox is a retired critical care nurse.

Other articles by this Author

All articles by Phillip Hickox

Creative Commons LicenseThis work is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Photo of Phillip Hickox
Article Tools
Comment 2 comments
Print Printable version
Subscribe Subscribe
Email Email a friend
Advertisement

About Us Search Discuss Feedback Legals Privacy