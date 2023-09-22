Spin sisters and the poison pen.

It begs to question as to why The Australian newspaper saw fit to publish this article by Nikki Gemmell: "After the Women's World Cup, the future is roaring at dinosaur men". This is far from the truth as represented in these articles by other authors: The Empress Jenni Hermoso Has No Clothes

A Kiss Is Just a Kiss. The uproar over a fleeting outburst of uninhibited joy is ludicrous.

Telling bad or false stories as well as writing nasty notes are techniques used in female bullying behaviours. This is supported by factual research, not opinion. In a nutshell, this article in my opinion, has been deliberately written in a manner that is not only highly inflammatory and extremely sexist, but it is also denigrating the male gender - an extremely good example of demagogy.

The hypocrisy begins in the first sentence where she (her pronoun I assume) says;

Imagine if we grew up in a world without labels

She then goes on to liberally apply labels to the male gender and incorrectly assign blame to the wrong gender.

The patriarchy sticks its reductive little labels on women, has always done so; females exist under the great thumb of male expectation.

Yet if she bothered to expand her knowledge a little more, she might, just have discovered that it is not the patriarchy that conditions little girls and boys, but the mothers. Mothers are the people who are most responsible for transferring sexist attitudes, a study suggests.

One of the issues with the media Spin Sisters and their poison pens is the blinkered view of the world and the streetlight effect in the articles that they write. As Gemmell says

Men have kept us weak, quiet, subservient over millennia, in a vast ghosting; ignoring and reducing our achievements, strength, voice."

Modesta Pozzo in 1590 wrote;