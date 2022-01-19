Support Us!

___________

Syndicate
RSS/XML

RSS 2.0

UN: end the jaw-jaw – use Trump to redraw the Israel-Jordan border

By David Singer - posted Tuesday, 22 February 2022

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demonstrated that the UN has learnt nothing about resolving the 100 years-old Arab-Jewish conflict when he addressed the gabfest held by the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (Inalienable Rights Committee) in New York on 8 February.

Guterres could only repeat the failed UN mantra once again:

The goal remains two States - Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State - living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the shared capital of both States. There is no plan B.

No plan B? Is Guterres that blinkered?

Guterres is ignoring the possibilities opened up by the most comprehensive plan ever presented for resolving this long-running conflict: President Trump's 28 January 2020 Peace Plan (see following map) - released in the presence of Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu and the ambassadors from three Arab nations - Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Trump's plan was openly embraced by Netanyahu:

A great plan for Israel, a great plan for peace.

Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) leader Mahmoud Abbas refuses to negotiate with Israel on Trump's Plan:

I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass...

President Trump declared his plan:

Author's note: The cartoon - commissioned exclusively for this article - is by Yaakov Kirschen aka "Dry Bones"- one of Israel's foremost political and social commentators - whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades.

About the Author

David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International - an organisation calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at www.jordanispalestine.blogspot.com.

